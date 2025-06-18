Nymbl Systems Appoints Former IBM Security and Protenus CFO Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer

"Beyond finance and accounting, Brian brings deep operational expertise spanning legal, compliance, IT, and people operations—critical areas as we continue to grow and serve more providers nationwide," said Josh Lau, founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. Post this

"Brian's experience driving financial strategy and scaling infrastructure at the intersection of healthcare and technology makes him an ideal fit for Nymbl," said Josh Lau, founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Beyond finance and accounting, Brian brings deep operational expertise spanning legal, compliance, IT, and people operations—critical areas as we continue to grow and serve more providers nationwide."

The announcement comes on the heels of Nymbl's recent strategic investment from Frontier Growth and Tamarind Hill, positioning the company to accelerate innovation, scale operations, and expand its leadership in the O&P, CRT, and HME markets.

Nymbl's cloud-based software leverages modern technology—including AI—to automate key workflows like clinical documentation, patient intake, purchase ordering, and revenue cycle management. Trusted by hundreds of providers across the U.S., Nymbl helps practices streamline operations, increase efficiency, and improve patient care.

"Joining Nymbl at this stage is an exciting opportunity to help scale a company that's truly changing how specialized healthcare practices operate," said Holtmeier. "The team has built something impressive — modern technology, a strong customer base, and a clear sense of purpose. I'm eager to support its continued growth and help deepen our financial and operational foundation as we move into the next chapter."

Nymbl Systems delivers innovative, cloud-based software solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and accelerate revenue for healthcare providers focused on improving mobility and patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of AI, Nymbl's platform automates processes such as clinical notes and patient intake, enabling businesses to operate more effectively and grow. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Nymbl works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers across the U.S.

