Nymbl Systems Appoints Former IBM Security and Protenus CFO Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer

Nymbl Systems, a cloud-based practice management platform for O&P, CRT, and HME providers, has named Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment follows Nymbl's recent investment from Frontier Growth and Tamarind Hill, supporting the company's plans to scale and expand its market leadership.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based practice management software for orthotics and prosthetics (O&P), complex rehabilitation technology (CRT), and home medical equipment (HME) providers, today announced the appointment of Brian Holtmeier as Chief Financial Officer.
Holtmeier brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across enterprise and emerging growth companies, including his recent role as CFO of Protenus, a healthcare compliance analytics company. While at Protenus, he led the company through its Series C and D fundraising rounds and a successful acquisition by Bluesight in early 2025. Prior to that, he spent over 15 years at IBM, where he served as CFO of the Security Systems business unit and the acquired marketing automation firm, Silverpop.
"Brian's experience driving financial strategy and scaling infrastructure at the intersection of healthcare and technology makes him an ideal fit for Nymbl," said Josh Lau, founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Beyond finance and accounting, Brian brings deep operational expertise spanning legal, compliance, IT, and people operations—critical areas as we continue to grow and serve more providers nationwide."
The announcement comes on the heels of Nymbl's recent strategic investment from Frontier Growth and Tamarind Hill, positioning the company to accelerate innovation, scale operations, and expand its leadership in the O&P, CRT, and HME markets.
Nymbl's cloud-based software leverages modern technology—including AI—to automate key workflows like clinical documentation, patient intake, purchase ordering, and revenue cycle management. Trusted by hundreds of providers across the U.S., Nymbl helps practices streamline operations, increase efficiency, and improve patient care.
"Joining Nymbl at this stage is an exciting opportunity to help scale a company that's truly changing how specialized healthcare practices operate," said Holtmeier. "The team has built something impressive — modern technology, a strong customer base, and a clear sense of purpose. I'm eager to support its continued growth and help deepen our financial and operational foundation as we move into the next chapter."
About Nymbl Systems
Nymbl Systems delivers innovative, cloud-based software solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and accelerate revenue for healthcare providers focused on improving mobility and patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of AI, Nymbl's platform automates processes such as clinical notes and patient intake, enabling businesses to operate more effectively and grow. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Nymbl works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers across the U.S. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Katie Lachey
Nymbl Systems
(937) 308-0898
[email protected]
www.nymblsystems.com
SOURCE Nymbl Systems
Share this article