Nymbl Systems Launches AI Notes to Streamline Clinical Notes for O&P Providers

"With AI Notes, we're tackling one of the most time-consuming aspects of O&P practice management," said Josh Lau, CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Our solution allows clinicians to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional patient care – while ensuring accurate and compliant documentation. This launch demonstrates our continued dedication to creating new efficiencies for practices through modern technology applied specifically for the practices we serve, significantly improving how they run their businesses."

How Does AI Notes Work?

Within the Nymbl platform, clinicians can use AI Notes to record patient interactions in real time, or they can upload pre-recorded audio. This eliminates the need to write or type notes while interacting with the patient, which creates a more efficient visit with improved focus on the patient. AI Notes transcribes these interactions into editable text leveraging healthcare-specific language recognition through AWS HealthScribe. The solution creates structured summaries within minutes and allows further editing and integration with existing note templates in the system.

With increased efficiencies, O&P clinicians can see more patients each day while ensuring high standards of accuracy and compliance with clinical notes.

AI Notes will be available as an add-on subscription for current customers of Nymbl's core practice management solution.

To learn more about AI Notes and how it can transform your workflow, talk to our team and see AI Notes live at the AOPA 2024 National Assembly at the Charlotte Convention Center, booth #816, from September 12-15, 2024.

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl Systems' software solutions deliver better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the Nymbl team works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

