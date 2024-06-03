Nymbl Systems Launches Innovative Single-Page Patient Intake to Transform O&P, CRT, and HME Industry Efficiency

O&P, CRT, and HME providers experience an average of 20% efficiency gains with more streamlined and automated patient intake workflow

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl Systems, a software company dedicated to delivering better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility, is excited to announce the launch of the industry's first Single-Page Patient Intake capability. Designed with the ever-evolving needs of the Orthotics & Prosthetics (O&P), Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), and Home Medical Equipment (HME) industries in mind, this new functionality is set to revolutionize the way healthcare providers manage patient data by streamlining the intake process, reducing paperwork, and enhancing overall data accuracy.

At the core of this innovative feature is a user-friendly design that consolidates all necessary patient information onto a single, easy-to-navigate page. Unlike other billing and business management solutions on the market, this design allows intake staff to enter all critical patient data quickly and efficiently, minimizing the need to navigate through multiple pages or tabs and reducing the time required to complete each patient's intake. Early adopters of this new capability have been able to reduce patient intake time by an average of 20%.

"The launch of our Single-Page Patient Intake feature further demonstrates our commitment to rethinking age-old workflows that have limited O&P, CRT, and HME providers' ability to find extreme efficiencies," said Josh Lau, CEO of Nymbl Systems. "As declining reimbursement pressures and rising costs continue to squeeze provider margins, we continue to find new ways to help our customers leverage modern technology to simplify administrative tasks and positively impact their bottom lines."

Comprehensive Data Collection on One Page

Nymbl's Single-Page Patient Intake covers all essential data fields, including basic patient demographic information, detailed insurance details, HCPC coding, and more. It facilitates a comprehensive approach to data collection, ensuring that all pertinent information, including patient contacts, insurance cards, and other files and documents, can be uploaded directly from this page for later access within the patient's chart. This feature supports the initiation of the patient's prescription and pulls items from inventory for any Stock and Bill orders, streamlining the process further.

Recognizing the need for mobility and flexibility in today's fast-paced healthcare environment, the Single Page Patient Intake is fully optimized for mobile devices. Providers can complete the intake process directly from their smartphones or tablets, ensuring ease of access and efficiency even when away from the office.

Looking Ahead: The Future of AI in Automating Data Entry

According to Lau, "This new capability lays the foundation for the potential of integrating AI to further automate data entry processes for our customers. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, our system will soon be able to automatically extract and process information from faxed documents, eliminating the need for manual data entry. This technology will accurately pull all relevant diagnosis codes, HCPCS codes, and product details, ensuring that our customers can focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks."

The New Patient Intake is available for all Nymbl users, and instructions for accessing this capability are available in the May Release Notes. For O&P, CRT, and HME providers interested in learning more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com to schedule a 1:1 demonstration.

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl Systems' software solutions deliver better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the Nymbl team works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

