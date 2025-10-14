Nymbl Systems Names Chris Keefe Chief Product Officer to Lead Product Strategy and Innovation

"My focus will be on building a value-driven roadmap that deepens customer engagement, aligns innovation with measurable outcomes, and continues to position Nymbl as a market leader in healthcare technology." Post this

"I'm thrilled to join Nymbl at such an exciting time in its growth," said Keefe. "My focus will be on building a value-driven roadmap that deepens customer engagement, aligns innovation with measurable outcomes, and continues to position Nymbl as a market leader in healthcare technology."

As Chief Product Officer, Keefe will establish a clear, customer-centric product vision that balances innovation with business impact. His approach emphasizes outcome-based prioritization, cross-functional collaboration, and strategic investments aligned with Nymbl's long-term growth strategy.

"Chris's depth of experience in scaling high-performing product teams and driving market-leading innovation is exactly what we need as we enter our next chapter," said Josh Lau, Founder and CEO of Nymbl. "He'll play a key role in clarifying our roadmap, shaping the next generation of our platform, and ensuring Nymbl continues to lead the industry forward."

Nymbl delivers better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Nymbl works with hundreds of providers nationwide.

