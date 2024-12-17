Nymbl Systems Secures Strategic Equity Investment from Frontier Growth to Accelerate Innovation and Expansion

Nymbl Systems secures strategic capital investment to accelerate growth, drive continued product innovation, and enhance its ability to support healthcare providers nationwide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based practice management software for Orthotics and Prosthetics (O&P), Complex Rehabilitation Technology (CRT), and Home Medical Equipment (HME) providers, today announced a strategic investment from Frontier Growth, a growth equity investment firm that partners with growth stage vertical software companies to support them through their journey to become market leaders. This partnership provides capital and resources to accelerate Nymbl's growth, drive continued product innovation, and enhance its ability to support healthcare providers nationwide.

Nymbl's innovative cloud-based and comprehensive practice management software platform leverages advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to streamline key processes like clinical documentation and patient intake as well as inventory purchase ordering and revenue cycle management. By automating these workflows, Nymbl empowers providers to improve efficiency, accelerate revenue cycles, and deliver better patient care. Trusted by hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME businesses, Nymbl is reshaping how healthcare providers operate in a rapidly evolving market.

"This partnership with Frontier Growth is a major milestone for Nymbl Systems," said Josh Lau, CEO of Nymbl Systems. "Their deep expertise in scaling vertical SaaS businesses, combined with their 'people-first culture' aligns perfectly with our customer-centric approach, making them the ideal partner to help us achieve our growth objectives. We're excited to partner with Frontier to expand our reach, develop even more innovative solutions for our customers, and strengthen our mission to help providers deliver exceptional care while optimizing their operations."

With over 25 years of experience in growth equity investing, Frontier Growth partners with domain experts who transform industries through modern vertical SaaS solutions that customers love. Frontier's investment will enable Nymbl to scale its operations, introduce new AI-powered features similar to the company's recently launched 'AI Notes' offering, and continue providing solutions that align with the evolving needs of healthcare providers.

"Nymbl Systems is transforming how healthcare providers manage critical workflows," said Dave Pandullo, Partner at Frontier Growth. "We were extremely impressed by Nymbl's track record of product innovation and exceptional customer trust they've earned, as evidenced by their strong market traction with hundreds of providers across the U.S. We're excited to partner with the Nymbl team to support their vision of driving continued innovation and improving outcomes for the O&P, CRT, and HME markets. We believe there's a compelling opportunity for Nymbl to continue winning its market, further amplifying value to its customers, and ultimately transform these verticals."

In conjunction with the investment, Dave Pandullo will join the Nymbl Board of Directors alongside existing investors Ben Trumbull of Tamarind Hill, Josh Lau and Chad Feinberg of Nymbl, and independent director, Mike Morgan, former CEO of Updox.

"Nymbl's strong track record, exceptional leadership, and customer-first culture set them apart," said Ben Trumbull, Managing Partner at Tamarind Hill. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead and proud to support their success alongside Frontier Growth, a strong partner to help Nymbl navigate this next leg of their journey, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to their partners."

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl Systems delivers innovative, cloud-based software solutions that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and accelerate revenue for healthcare providers focused on improving mobility and patient outcomes. By harnessing the power of AI, Nymbl's platform automates processes such as clinical notes and patient intake, enabling businesses to operate more effectively and grow. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Nymbl works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers across the U.S. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymblsystems.com or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Frontier Growth

Founded in 1999, Frontier Growth is a growth equity investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina that specializes in partnering with founders of vertical SaaS companies to help them scale and reach new heights. By leveraging its deep experience helping growth-stage vertical SaaS companies scale to market leadership positions, Frontier provides tailored support and resources to help drive sustainable growth and scalability. Frontier's 'people-first' philosophy to investing is founded upon putting people before numbers – a belief that it's the people around the table collaborating together that make the difference in driving true innovation and growth. With over 15 years of experience investing in vertical SaaS, Frontier has completed more than 25 vertical SaaS investments since inception. Frontier typically makes initial equity investments of $5-30 million in mission critical vertical SaaS companies with $3-20 million of annual recurring revenue ("ARR") and +25% annual growth. For more information about Frontier, please visit www.frontiergrowth.com.

About Tamarind Hill

Tamarind Hill is a venture capital firm dedicated to transforming early-stage B2B healthcare companies into pioneering market leaders. The firm provides strategic guidance, deep networks, and milestone-driven capital to ventures focused on three key areas: decentralized care, economics of care, and healthcare supply chain. Tamarind Hill helps founders transition from early product-market fit to scalable commercialization, enabling them to secure growth capital or achieve attractive exits. With an operator-first mentality, Tamarind Hill approaches early-stage venture investing with a private equity style, hands-on approach. The team comprises industry trailblazers who have achieved successful exits, using their earned perspective to guide founders on their unique journeys to scale. To date, firm has made roughly 20 investments across two funds, typically leading Seed rounds of $2-7 million while reserving capital for follow-on investments. For more information, visit www.tamarind-hill.com.

Media Contact

