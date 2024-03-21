Nymbl Systems to Debuts its HME Intuitive Software Solutions at Medtrade 2024

Experienced software vendor brings fresh approach to solving HME industry billing and business management challenges

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymbl Systems, a software company dedicated to delivering better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility, announced today that the company will be featuring its intuitive HME software next week at the industry's largest tradeshow, Medtrade 2024, booth #1227. Through the use of leading-edge technology and years of experience supporting the complex billing workflows for O&P and CRT providers, Nymbl is bringing its solutions to the HME market.

Nymbl leverages cutting-edge technology, like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based computing, to deliver more agile and intuitive software solutions that support higher levels of automation, flexibility, and accessibility than existing billing and business management solutions on the market.

"HME providers are hungry for fresh, new solutions that simplify the historically complex workflows and automate the many manual processes that have eroded HME margins and limited growth for decades," said Josh Lau, founder and CEO of Nymbl Systems. "As we have done with our hundreds of O&P and CRT customers for years, we are now working hand-in-hand with our HME customers to deliver real solutions that can make their operations run smoother, and their businesses be more profitable. We're giving HME providers an alternative to the status quo."

Key Capabilities

While the Nymbl HME solution addresses all of the core functionality HME providers need to create and process orders, efficiently manage purchasing and inventory processes, and optimize reimbursements, there are several capabilities that stand out from the crowded field of HME billing and business management solutions:

Intuitive Intake: With its AI-powered auto-population of referral data and one-page intake screen, Nymbl makes it easy for users to quickly receive and process referral orders. Plus, with Nymbl's modern user interface that makes it easy for users to understand next steps, users can typically create a new patient order with zero training.

Clean-Order Creation: Nymbl's intelligent, document-aware order creation process and flexible validation rules ensure patient orders are created accurately right from the start.

Drill-Down Dashboards: With its all-in-one system at no extra cost, HME leaders can manage their business through simple-to-setup and easy to use financial and clinical dashboards to easily stay on top of every aspect of their business.

A Complete Solution

In addition to powerful software solutions, Nymbl has an A+ rating for customer service and responsiveness among its more than 250+ customers. With multiple opportunities in place to capture and incorporate customer input into its product roadmap, Nymbl has quickly become known for being a different kind of company that is truly customer centric. In addition, Nymbl believes customers should have complete access to the data that resides in the system for use with virtually any other system, without expensive fees.

"It's rewarding to hear from our early adopters in the HME industry that they appreciate the simplicity and agility our solutions as well as our unique approach to partnering with our customers that enables them to navigate the changing market conditions with confidence and optimism. Besides, agility is in our name: Nymbl," said Chad Feinberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Nymbl Systems.

The Nymbl HME software will be on display in booth #1227 at Medtrade 2024. To schedule a 1:1 demonstration, visit www.nymbl.healthcare.

About Nymbl Systems

Nymbl delivers better business outcomes for those who enable better health and mobility through an agile, purpose-built software platform that automates workflows and accelerates time to revenue. Based in Dublin, Ohio, the Nymbl team works with hundreds of O&P, CRT, and HME providers. To learn more about Nymbl, visit www.nymbl.healthcare or follow Nymbl on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

