Nymeo Receives State and National Recognition for Outstanding Work Culture

"These honors reflect the outstanding team we have and our continuous efforts to provide a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and motivated to deliver the best for our members and the communities we serve." - Vicki Johnston, President and CEO, Nymeo Post this

The Best Companies to Work for in Maryland program honors businesses that demonstrate excellence in workplace practices, programs, and benefits, with insights drawn directly from employee surveys. The award is based on a two-part evaluation, with 25% focusing on company policies, practices, and demographics, and 75% based on employee feedback measuring satisfaction and engagement.

"These honors reflect the outstanding team we have and our continuous efforts to provide a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and motivated to deliver the best for our members and the communities we serve," said Vicki Johnston, Nymeo's President and CEO.

Kristina Morgan, Nymeo's Chief Operations Officer, added, "We are incredibly proud to be named one of the Best Credit Unions to Work for as well as one of Maryland's Best Companies to Work for. At Nymeo, we believe that when our employees thrive, so does our credit union!"

Both awards highlight Nymeo's ongoing commitment to fostering a collaborative and supportive work culture that prioritizes employee well-being and professional development. For more information about the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland, visit thedailyrecord.com. For more information about the Best Credit Unions to Work for, visit americanbanker.com.

About Nymeo Federal Credit Union: Nymeo Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution based in Frederick, Maryland, dedicated to improving the financial well-being of its members. With a wide range of financial products and services, Nymeo takes pride in its community involvement and its commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.nymeo.org.

Media Contact

Gwen Farrell, Marketing and Community Relations Manager, Nymeo Federal Credit Union, 240-436-4030, [email protected], https://www.nymeo.org/

SOURCE Nymeo Federal Credit Union