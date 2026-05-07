NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2026 Mainstage Keynote to Feature Supergoop! Executives on Redefining SPF as a Daily Skincare Ritual

"At Suppliers' Day, we're excited to discuss how scientific advancement across ingredient innovation and formulation design is shaping the next generation of protective skincare," Akshay Talati, Chief Innovation Officer, Supergoop! Post this

For decades, SPF has been positioned as a seasonal necessity, important, yet inconsistently adopted due to issues with texture, wearability, and user experience. Supergoop! has played a pivotal role in reshaping this perception by reimagining not only formulation science, but also sensorial design and brand storytelling. The result: products that seamlessly integrate into everyday routines, making sun protection more intuitive, desirable, and habit-forming.

"As an industry, we've long known that daily sun protection is critical, but awareness alone doesn't drive behavior," said Melis del Rey, CEO of Supergoop!. "What drives real adoption is innovation that removes friction and creates enjoyable, high-performing products that people genuinely want to use. This conversation is an opportunity to share how rethinking the entire SPF experience can make it desirable, joyful and unlock real, lasting change in daily habits."

Akshay Talati, Chief Innovation Officer, added: "The future of SPF lies at the intersection of performance, sensorial excellence, and real-world usability. It's no longer just about protection but about creating formulations that fit effortlessly into modern lifestyles. At Suppliers' Day, we're excited to discuss how scientific advancement across ingredient innovation and formulation design is shaping the next generation of protective skincare."

The Supergoop! conversation reflects the overarching theme of Suppliers' Day 2026, "Breaking Beauty Boundaries with Science," highlighting how scientific innovation continues to redefine product performance, consumer engagement, and category growth.

Recognized as the largest ingredients and formulation event in North America, NYSCC Suppliers' Day brings together global leaders in cosmetic science, R&D, and product development. The Mainstage keynote series serves as a cornerstone of the event, offering attendees access to influential brand perspectives shaping the future of beauty and personal care. The Wednesday, May 20th Keynote will feature L'Oréal Groupe's Aurelia Del Bufalo, VP, Deputy Director at Advanced Research North America, Research & Innovation and two of its suppliers discussing how to collaborate for impact.

This year's event will also feature the largest exhibit floor in its history, with close to 700 exhibitors and more than 100 hours of scientific and marketing education designed to support professionals across the entire product development lifecycle—from formula to finish.

For more information and to register for Suppliers' Day, visit: nyscc.org/suppliers-day

About NYSCC

The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is the largest chapter of the SCC and a leading professional organization dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and technology. NYSCC provides education, technical programs, and networking opportunities for cosmetic chemists, formulators, product developers, marketers, students, and industry professionals. The organization's flagship event, Suppliers' Day, is the largest ingredients and formulation trade show and conference in North America. Through its programs and events, NYSCC supports scientific exchange, professional development, and the future growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry. Visit www.nyscc.org for more information.

About Supergoop!

Supergoop! is the first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, making sunscreen a priority for everyone to stop the skin cancer epidemic and change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Supergoop! creates highly innovative, feel-good products that make integrating SPF into everyday routines easy (and fun!) in order to inspire consumers to do the number one thing they can for their skin—wear SPF! For more information, visit www.supergoop.com.

Editor's Note: To request a press badge for Suppliers' Day, contact Annie Scully: [email protected]

Media Contact

Annie Scully, NYSCC Suppliers' Day, 1 201-310-9252, [email protected], www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day

SOURCE NYSCC Suppliers' Day