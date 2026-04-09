NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2026 Unveils Comprehensive Conference Program Highlighting Science Driving Beauty Innovation

"Innovation in beauty begins with science, and our conference program showcases how scientific discovery is redefining the future of beauty and personal care," said Anushka Nadkarni, Chair of NYSCC. Post this

NEW & FEATURED PROGRAMS REFLECT EMERGING INDUSTRY TRENDS

Several new and expanded educational features will debut at Suppliers' Day, along with an unprecedented number of brands speaking, including:

K-Beauty Immersion & Tour, exploring Korea's influence on global beauty innovation and formulation trends

Biodesigned Care, focused on biotechnology-enabled ingredients and next-generation sourcing and development

Sensory Science Workshop, examining how texture, feel, and perception influence product performance and consumer experience

Idea Ignition, a new Main Stage program spotlighting emerging concepts

IFSCC Presents: Where Cosmetic Science is Going Next, highlighting how innovation is expanding beyond traditional formulation work

Together, these programs reflect the industry's shift toward science-led innovation, where biotechnology, formulation expertise, and consumer insight converge to deliver high-performance products.

The conference will also bring a strong global and regulatory perspective, with sessions addressing evolving compliance requirements, international market opportunities, advanced scientific research from leading industry organizations including SOCMA, and the return of CACPA's program on China's ingredient innovations.

Returning educational favorites include Discover Sustainability, Fragrance: The Invisible Art and World of Chemistry, alongside specialized technical tracks presented by the NYSCC Scientific Committee covering DermaBeauty, Hair & Scalp Care, and Microbiome Science.

Two Main Stage keynote conversations will anchor the program. Day one will feature Supergoop! executives discussing how the brand transformed SPF into a daily skincare essential, while day two will feature a conversation with L'Oréal Groupe on collaboration and advanced research driving global innovation.

Education and discovery will extend across the exhibit floor through curated experiences including The Inspiration Hive, Innovations Theater, INDIE 360° Pavilion, Catalyst Corner, Technical Poster Presentations, and The Formulators' Tour, as well as a live broadcast of NYSCC's new podcast, The Science Shaping Beauty.

Suppliers' Day also continues to invest in future industry talent through expanded student and early-career programming, including the Future Chemists Workshop (expanded to two days), University Row, mentorship programs, and a career fair connecting emerging professionals with industry leaders.

A MUST-ATTEND WEEK OF BEAUTY EXPERIENCE

Through expanded partnerships with leading industry organizations, Suppliers' Day is part of a broader "Week of Beauty" in New York City. Programs include SCC CEP courses, NYSCC Industry Awards Night, CEW Connections, and a post-show regulatory forum hosted by the Independent Beauty Association (IBA), reinforcing Suppliers' Day as a global hub for collaboration and innovation.

With close to 700 exhibitors, the largest exhibit floor in the show's history, and a comprehensive conference program spanning science, regulation, marketing, and product development, Suppliers' Day 2026 will provide attendees with a complete view of beauty innovation—from discovery to finished product.

For more information and to view the full conference program, visit:

www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day

About NYSCC

The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is the largest chapter of the SCC and a leading professional organization dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and technology. NYSCC provides education, technical programs, and networking opportunities for cosmetic chemists, formulators, product developers, marketers, students, and industry professionals. The organization's flagship event, Suppliers' Day, is the largest ingredients and formulation trade show and conference in North America. Through its programs and events, NYSCC supports scientific exchange, professional development, and the future growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry. Visit www.nyscc.org for more information.

Media Contact

Annie Scully, NYSCC Suppliers' Day, 1 201-310-9252, [email protected], www.nyscc.org

SOURCE NYSCC Suppliers' Day