NYSDOH Named Healthy Alliance Foundation, Inc. as the Social Care Network Lead Entity in Three Upstate NY Regions, Advancing Health Equity for Over 705,000 New Yorkers

The SCN lead entity's role is to build and maintain a reliable network of contracted community-based organizations to better enable HRSN screenings and the delivery of housing, utilities, food security, transportation, employment, education, and interpersonal safety services across and within communities — what Healthy Alliance has been doing since 2018.

To date, Healthy Alliance's network has completed more than 47,800 HRSN screenings and made more than 95,000 service connections, helping over 275,000 community members across its footprint.

"Our collective impact so far is because of our network partners and their unwavering commitment to those we serve," said Erica Coletti, Healthy Alliance's CEO. "Being the SCN lead entity in our regions furthers the work we've done in shifting focus from singular medical interventions to a more proactive approach that addresses the whole needs of a person on a much larger scale — something that can't be done alone. Together, our network will continue its momentum toward giving everyone the same opportunity to be healthy."

To create lasting change, the NYSDOH designation comes with a monetary award to focus on infrastructure, community-based organization support, and capacity building.

"Capacity building is one of the core responsibilities of the SCN lead entity, which will include activities to further enhance the network's ability to improve access to HRSN services," said Scott Emery, Healthy Alliance's Chief Strategy Officer. "We'll need to assess community-based organization capabilities and provide training, technical assistance, data sharing, and more in a manner that enhances their participation in the network. And all of this is for the sake of meeting community members' needs — our collective goal."

Head to www.HealthyAlliance.org to learn more about how Healthy Alliance is cultivating the type of change that improves health and empowers the underserved. To learn more about the NYHER 1115 Waiver Amendment and SCN lead entities, read NYSDOH's award announcement.

About Healthy Alliance Foundation, Inc. (Healthy Alliance)

Healthy Alliance Foundation, Inc. (Healthy Alliance) connects the underserved to a growing network of organizations – big and small – that provide services that are essential for a healthy life. Recognizing that health begins in our communities, Healthy Alliance's referral network and independent practice association (IPA) convene and collaborate with community partners — from regional hospitals and community health centers to local food providers and everyone in between — to address health-related social needs like food insecurity, housing assistance, transportation needs, benefits navigation, and much more before they evolve into serious and costly medical problems. With 1,300 partner locations spanning 25 counties in New York State, Healthy Alliance works to provide all communities with consistent access to the resources they need to ensure every New Yorker has the same opportunity to be healthy. Healthy Alliance is an Albany Business Review 2019 – 2023 Best Places to Work and a Modern Healthcare 2021 – 2024 Best Places to Work in Health Care. Follow Healthy Alliance on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

