NYU Tisch & Yellowbrick Introduce "Business of Entertainment" -- Empowering Entertainment Industry Professionals

Participants have the unique opportunity to tailor their learning experience by selecting an industry track based on their specialization or interest areas, including Film & Television, Music & Audio, Gaming, and Live Performance. The course presents a diverse curriculum that offers insights into a range of integral topics such as entertainment accounting, budgeting, legal considerations, fundraising, and distribution.

"Any producer who wants to make entertainment needs to have some business sense. They need to know math, budgeting, and how to talk to business people," emphasizes David K Irving, Associate Professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

The curriculum, developed in collaboration with faculty from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and industry experts from major entertainment industry brands, including Sony Music, Warner Music Group, MTV, Ticketmaster, YouTube, AMC Networks, HBO, Amazon, Activision Blizzard, Apple TV+, and Universal, ensures that students gain invaluable insights that can be applied directly to their creative and business pursuits.

The course is hosted on Yellowbrick's user-friendly digital platform, allowing participants to engage with interactive content, real-life case studies, and gain hands-on experience in managing the business aspects of their creative projects.

"We are incredibly excited to launch the Business of Entertainment with our partners at NYU Tisch, as it represents the perfect mix of creativity and business expertise," says Rob Kingyens, President & CEO of Yellowbrick. "This course will empower a diverse range of individuals, from aspiring creators and producers to working business professionals in the entertainment industry."

Participants who successfully complete the NYU Tisch Business of Entertainment course will receive an official certificate of completion from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, further bolstering their credentials in the competitive entertainment industry.

"At Tisch, we are committed to forging new pathways that connect our distinguished faculty with the next generation of creative professionals," says Allyson Green, Dean of the Tisch School of the Arts. "Our expanded partnership with Yellowbrick opens the door to new and innovative learning opportunities for students and industry professionals."

Annie Stanton, Executive Director of Tisch School of the Arts, highlights the significance of the partnership's growth, saying, "The launch of Business of Entertainment marks an exciting milestone in our enduring collaboration with Yellowbrick. We take great pride in extending our transformative educational offerings to a wider audience, providing aspiring creators and professionals worldwide with a unique and enriching learning experience."

Enrollment for NYU Tisch Business of Entertainment is now open. To learn more, visit: www.yellowbrick.co/business-entertainment.

