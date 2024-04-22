O3 Solutions Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

"The M33 Growth investment validates the growing demand for Construction Project Management software and shows confidence in O3's growth plans," said Josh Girvin, O3 CEO and Co-Founder. Post this

M33 Growth partners with founders and management teams to help organizations break through as industry leaders. M33's investment will provide access to additional resources focused on accelerating the company's product development and helping to scale the organization to a new level of growth. The company will strive to continue to enhance its value proposition and product while living up to its reputation as a leading, customer-centric software provider with strong domain expertise.

"Stakeholders across complex construction and engineering projects are eager to adopt innovative technologies with proven track records of improving project outcomes. In particular, purpose-built construction project management software provides mission-critical solutions to optimize personnel and materials constraints, while increasing project performance visibility and collaboration. We see meaningful opportunity for O3 to enable enterprises to more effectively manage project timelines and prevent cost overruns," said M33 Growth Vice President Nate Ellis. "We are enthusiastic about deepening O3's customer-centric approach through additional investment in customer support and innovation to support the company's continued growth and development of the leading project management software for industrial capital assets," said Mike Anello, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth.

O3's platform has been utilized to improve project execution on more than 500 global projects since 2016. This extensive experience provides users with the differentiated benefit of lessons-learned and client-focused development. O3 provides modern, user-friendly software that improves project productivity. From Workface Planning to comprehensive Advanced Work Packaging, Agile Project Management, and Digital Transformation, O3's cloud solutions support enterprise capital project management. O3's software products are scalable to address the needs of any project size or type and support Owner-Operators, EPC firms, and Contractors from the executives to users in the field. O3's platform provides powerful solutions for the industry by leveraging subject matter expertise that is focused on innovation and most importantly what users want and need.

"The M33 Growth investment validates the growing demand for Construction Project Management software and shows confidence in O3's growth plans," said Josh Girvin, O3 CEO and Co-Founder. "When searching for an investment partner, we made it a priority to find a firm that had a track record of accelerating growth with leading software businesses focused on growth, client-success, and innovation. With their extensive experience in construction software, M33 is the perfect fit for O3's growth and future."

About O3 Solutions

O3 is a market leading agile software built specifically to support Construction Project Management. The company's unified solution suite provides sophisticated work package management across the entire project lifecycle from concept through commissioning. No matter the size of the project, from small cap to mega projects, O3 is scalable and can support your Advanced Work Packaging journey. To learn more visit www.o3.solutions.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through new product development, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tori Reid, +1 (205) 506-2031, [email protected]

Media Contact

Tori Reid, O3 Solutions, 1 6159484711, [email protected], https://o3.solutions/

SOURCE O3 Solutions