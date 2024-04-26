Oahu Junk Removal Team Joins Forces With Ocean Defenders & Cleans Up Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii

"We are proud to support initiatives like ODA that contribute directly to the preservation of our marine ecosystems and Oahu, my home island." - Kana'i Picanco Post this

Kurt Lieber, Founder and President of ODA, highlighted the importance of these cleanups. He was happy about the great camaraderie and success of the teams that were involved such as Kana'i's Junk Removal. Kurt is making it known for anyone that reads this or wants to be a part of these Oahu cleanup efforts to get on board on the Ocean Defenders website.

Kana'i's Junk Removal, known for their commitment to eco-friendly disposal methods, took charge of transporting all removed tires and debris, ensuring that everything collected was handled according to environmental best practices. "Participating in this cleanup aligns perfectly with our mission to sustain the beauty and health of our island," said Kana'i Picanco, founder of Kana'i's Junk Removal. "We are proud to support initiatives like ODA that contribute directly to the preservation of our marine ecosystems and Oahu, my home island."

This event marks another successful collaboration in the ongoing efforts to maintain the cleanliness and safety of Hawaii's beaches and marine environments. Kana'i's Junk Removal continues to be a key player in fostering community involvement and environmental stewardship on Oahu.

For more information on future cleanups and how to get involved, visit https://www.oceandefenders.org/. For junk removal, hauling and cleanups in Oahu, visit https://kanaisjunkremoval.com/

Kana'i Picanco, Kana'i's Junk Removal, 1 (808) 358-1732, [email protected], https://kanaisjunkremoval.com/about

