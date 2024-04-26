Oahu Junk Removal Team Joins Forces With Ocean Defenders & Cleans Up Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii

Kana'i's Junk Removal and Ocean Defenders Alliance united for a transformative beach cleanup at He'eia Pier, removing critical pollutants including 39 tires and thousands of feet of fishing line, showcasing community-driven efforts to safeguard Oahu's marine life.
OAHU, Hawaii, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kana'i's Junk Removal, a leader in sustainable junk removal services on Oahu, recently joined forces with Ocean Defenders Alliance (ODA) to tackle pollution at He'eia Pier in Kaneohe Bay, a critical site repeatedly affected by marine debris. The event, which took place on a sunny Sunday morning in March, drew 35 volunteers who dedicated their time to removing harmful waste from the local marine environment.
The collaborative cleanup effort was part of ODA's ongoing mission to protect and clean Oahu's coastal waters and was supported enthusiastically by Kana'i's Junk Removal, who provided essential hauling services. Together, the team successfully extracted 39 tires, over 2,000 feet of fishing line, 50 fishing hooks and lures, and 50 pounds of other debris, significantly reducing the potential harm to marine life.
Kurt Lieber, Founder and President of ODA, highlighted the importance of these cleanups. He was happy about the great camaraderie and success of the teams that were involved such as Kana'i's Junk Removal. Kurt is making it known for anyone that reads this or wants to be a part of these Oahu cleanup efforts to get on board on the Ocean Defenders website.
Kana'i's Junk Removal, known for their commitment to eco-friendly disposal methods, took charge of transporting all removed tires and debris, ensuring that everything collected was handled according to environmental best practices. "Participating in this cleanup aligns perfectly with our mission to sustain the beauty and health of our island," said Kana'i Picanco, founder of Kana'i's Junk Removal. "We are proud to support initiatives like ODA that contribute directly to the preservation of our marine ecosystems and Oahu, my home island."
This event marks another successful collaboration in the ongoing efforts to maintain the cleanliness and safety of Hawaii's beaches and marine environments. Kana'i's Junk Removal continues to be a key player in fostering community involvement and environmental stewardship on Oahu.
For more information on future cleanups and how to get involved, visit https://www.oceandefenders.org/. For junk removal, hauling and cleanups in Oahu, visit https://kanaisjunkremoval.com/
