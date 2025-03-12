Oakland Zoo Unveils Conservation Strategic Plan Aimed to Redefine Their Impact in California and Beyond

As climate change accelerates, human populations grow, and environmental crises escalate, hesitation is no longer an option. We must act decisively, innovate relentlessly, value local knowledge, and refocus our efforts before irreversible damage is done! Post this

In the first year of implementing the three-year plan, the Zoo will focus on Human-Wildlife Coexistence, which enables both people and wildlife to thrive in a shared habitat. This initiative will drive the Zoo to engage more in habitat connectivity projects to increase wildlife's ability to move between landscapes, expand recovery programs, strengthen its commitment to conservation partners, invest in habitat restoration efforts, and participate in legislative initiatives.

The Zoo will announce the focus of its first Human-Wildlife Coexistence campaign in April 2025. To kick-off this campaign, the Zoo will host two Earth Day Celebrations. The first event, scheduled for Saturday, April 19th, will feature a festival with booths from conservation partners and environmental organizations, musical performances, activities, crafts, and more. The second event, Earth Day Volunteer Day on Tuesday, April 22nd, will allow participants to help clean Arroyo Viejo Creek and enjoy a day at the Zoo.

In 1986, inspired by Cynthia Moss, the founder of the Amboseli Trust for Elephants, the Zoo began integrating direct conservation efforts into its work. By utilizing its resources to educate the public, combat the ivory trade, and support conservation programs in Kenya, the Zoo established a new approach to conservation for the organization. This shift marked the beginning of prioritizing conservation as a central aspect of its mission.

Oakland Zoo has celebrated many milestones, shaping the organization into what it is today while collaborating with various local and global partners.

"Now is the time for bold, transformative action in conservation, both here in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the nation and world. As climate change accelerates, human populations grow, and environmental crises escalate, hesitation is no longer an option. We must act decisively, innovate relentlessly, value local knowledge, and refocus our efforts before irreversible damage is done!" says Nik Dehejia, CEO of Oakland Zoo.

Local Highlights:

Mountain Lions: The Zoo has become synonymous with its rescue and recovery work, most notably through its participation in the Bay Area Cougar Action Team (BACAT). BACAT is a zoo-led alliance of all Bay Area puma stakeholders, enabling the rescue of local mountain lions in need. With its expertise in veterinary care, the Zoo has rehabilitated many mountain lions orphaned or displaced by various threats, including vehicular accidents and wildfires. Most recently, they rescued their 30th mountain lion cub.

Native Frogs: Chytridiomycosis is a highly deadly disease that, once introduced into an amphibian habitat, can rapidly decrease populations within weeks. This disease is one of the greatest losses of biodiversity ever caused by a pathogen. Oakland Zoo's amphibian crisis laboratories are committed to mitigating the harmful effects of this disease. In collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service, the Zoo has successfully reintroduced over 900 native frogs into their natural habitats.

National Highlights:

American Bison: As a keystone species, the decline in bison populations has had a significant ecological impact on the American plains, reducing natural habitats for many animals due to their role as large grazers. Merging culture with species and habitat preservation, the Zoo helps increase the North American bison population through an outbreeding and release program in partnership with the Blackfeet tribe and Indigenous Led, founded by Indigenous people to elevate the power of indigenous-led conservation. The Zoo breeds genetically diverse bison, and when they reach maturity, these bison are returned to their native lands. Since the beginning of this partnership in 2016, the Zoo has released over 40 bison, helping to support the Blackfeet culture and the homeland of this iconic mammal.

Elephant Ivory Ban: The Zoo took legislative action in 2015, assisting with passing AB96, which closed the enforcement loophole in California's ban on elephant ivory sales and prohibited rhinoceros horn trade.

Global Highlights:

Chimpanzees: The Zoo is the sole supporter of the Budongo Snare Removal Project, which protects chimpanzees in Uganda by creating local Eco-Ranger jobs. These Eco-Rangers remove snares from the forest and monitor chimpanzee populations. The program supplies ex-poachers with goats, providing an alternative to the bushmeat snares that accidentally hurt chimps. Through these vital programs, poaching of chimpanzees has decreased in these areas and created a deeper connection for the community to these animals.

Wildlife Pet Trade: Wildlife trafficking is one of the largest illegal trades globally, following drug and human trafficking. Since 2021, the Zoo has received over 100 requests for assistance from wildlife agencies and advocacy groups to help rescue and care for victims of the wildlife pet trade and other criminal activities. In 2024, the Zoo expanded its efforts to combat the devastating pet trade by joining the Wildlife Confiscations Network (WCN).

With the expertise gained from these accomplishments and various projects, the Zoo aims to formalize its efforts in wildlife conservation. Oakland Zoo's Conservation Strategic Plan will align with the Zoo's broader Strategic Plan launched in 2023, which guides initiatives at both the species and program levels.

Many species worldwide are declining and need human intervention to address the threats they face. By defining a clear scope, the Zoo can effectively organize its resources and energy to make a difference. With decades of conservation experience, the Zoo is uniquely positioned to take action for ten key species that need human intervention to thrive – African lion, American bison, black-crowned night heron, chimpanzee, California condor, African elephant, jaguar, California mountain lion, gray wolf, and native yellow-legged frog.

"With decades of commitment to wildlife, communities, and the environment, along with our extensive experience, we have built a strong foundation to launch this strategic plan. The Zoo has refined our values, skills, and resources and is now poised to take focused action on long-term goals and push forward together to create a thriving planet," says Amy Gotliffe, VP of Conservation at Oakland Zoo.

Oakland Zoo understands that it cannot accomplish the goals outlined in its Conservation Strategic Plan alone. Its mission is to "deepen connections with animals, save wildlife, and inspire champions for the natural world." In addition to collaborating with innovative organizations and communities locally and globally, the Zoo emphasizes the importance of inviting its guests, dedicated members, and followers to join this journey over the next three years.

Throughout 2025, the Zoo will share stories, resources, and actionable steps to encourage individuals to collaborate with the Zoo in achieving its vision of "a thriving planet where people and wildlife coexist." Each focus area will feature a public campaign and specific action items to engage the Zoo's guests, staff, volunteers, and the wider community.

