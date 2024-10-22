Oakland Zoo's Last African Male Elephant, Osh, Moves to New Home at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee

After caring for Osh for almost twenty years, I've had the privilege of seeing him grow and build a bond. After only a few days at The Sanctuary, he continues to be a rambunctious and resilient being, joyfully exploring his new habitat. My heart is so full seeing Osh at his new forever home Post this

The journey to Tennessee was smooth, and Osh remained calm throughout. The team, consisting of two of Osh's Oakland Zoo animal care keepers and an Oakland Zoo veterinarian, stopped every three hours to check on Osh and feed him. He ate celery, beet pulp, and many watermelons during his drive. The team could also monitor him closely with cameras in his trailer. After his long drive, he felt tired but was eager to explore his new home in Tennessee. He joyfully began clearing trees, eating, and roaming his new habitat.

"After caring for Osh for almost twenty years, I've had the privilege of seeing him grow and build a bond. After only a few days at The Sanctuary, he continues to be a rambunctious and resilient being, joyfully exploring his new habitat. My heart is so full seeing Osh at his new forever home," says Gina Kinzley, Zoological Manager at Oakland Zoo.

Two new 3,000-square-foot bull barns have been added at The Elephant Sanctuary for Osh and his new companion, Artie, a 41-year-old male African elephant. Osh has begun interacting with Artie through fence lines.

As an AZA-accredited facility, The Sanctuary provides Osh with the most suitable home for the rest of his life. The dedicated care team at The Sanctuary visited Osh in August of this year to get to know him better, learn about Oakland Zoo's elephant program, and deepen their understanding of the strong relationship they have built over 20 years. They also discussed and received a comprehensive background on Osh's medical history from the Oakland Zoo's Veterinary Hospital staff.

"We are excited to welcome Osh to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. His arrival marks a significant moment for us as our second African male elephant. We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with Oakland Zoo and for his safe travels," says Janice Zeitlin, CEO of The Tennessee Elephant Sanctuary.

The Sanctuary staff have helped Osh settle into his new home and provided comprehensive support during his transition. Once he is fully settled, they will consistently update the public on his progress through social media. His community can continue to follow his journey online through The Sanctuary's Elecams.

The elephants at Oakland Zoo, including Osh, have been beloved icons in the community for many years. They have served as animal ambassadors for their counterparts in the wild, leaving a lasting impression on the memories of Zoo guests and followers.

"It is undeniable that Osh and the other African elephants who have lived at the Zoo have made a deep impact in Oakland. They have left a mark on our staff and zoo community, who love them. We know this is the right decision for Osh, and we are celebrating his future, his ability to be with other elephants, and the next chapter of his life," says Nik Dehejia, CEO of Oakland Zoo.

To honor the special relationship between the elephants and the community, the Zoo has been showcasing guest elephant memories online and hosting events to see Osh before he left, including a recent Farewell Party held last week.

The Zoo has maintained an elephant program for 75 years, which has evolved into the innovative and industry-leading program it is today. In 1991, Oakland Zoo was the first institution to broadly adopt the "protected contact" methodology with our male and female elephants. This methodology places barriers between zookeepers and elephants and incorporates cooperation through rewards rather than discipline. The standard at the time was to share space with elephants and use a tool called the bullhook to control and punish elephants. In recent years, the more humane approach of protected contact with elephants has become a standard method within AZA. In 2016, the Zoo raised awareness of circuses using bullhooks on elephants and helped ban bullhooks in California. This led to Ringling Bros. retiring its elephants and the passing of AB96, a law closing loopholes in the ivory trade.

Through community donations, the Zoo raised $500K to fund Osh's move and to fulfill its elephant conservation and welfare commitment for the year. The Zoo will continue to maintain its commitment to ensuring the success of this species through advocacy, education, and programs such as the Wings Over Kenya eco-trips and its support of conservation partners like Amboseli Trust for Elephants.

With Osh's move, the Zoo will be without elephants for the first time in 75 years. This provides the opportunity for the Zoo to reimagine the future of the elephant habitat. No matter what species the Zoo chooses to commit to, the Zoo must invest significantly in renovating the 35-year-old habitat (including the barn and behind-the-scenes areas).

As the Zoo continues to assess its Long-Range Plan, more updates on the future of the elephant habitat will be available in 2025.

‍ABOUT OAKLAND ZOO AND THE CONSERVATION SOCIETY OF CALIFORNIA:

Oakland Zoo, home to more than 850 native and exotic animals, is managed by the Conservation Society of California (CSC); a non-profit organization leading an informed and inspired community in Taking Action for Wildlife locally and globally. With over 25 conservation partners and projects worldwide, the CSC is committed to conservation-based education and saving species and their habitats in the wild. Oakland Zoo is dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the national organization that sets the highest standards for animal welfare for zoos and aquariums.

ABOUT THE ELEPHANT SANCTUARY IN TENNESSEE:

Located on 3,060 acres in Hohenwald, Tennessee, The Elephant Sanctuary is the nation's largest natural-habitat refuge developed specifically for Asian and African elephants. Founded in 1995, The Sanctuary has provided 33 elephants with individualized care, the companionship of a herd, and the opportunity to live out their lives in a safe haven dedicated to their well-being. The Sanctuary is licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and has been dually recognized through accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The Elephant Sanctuary is currently home to 12 elephant residents.

