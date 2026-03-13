Oakwood Systems Group Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization for AI Applications on Microsoft Azure

"Achieving the AI Applications on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization reflects Oakwood's deep expertise in building intelligent applications on the Microsoft platform and our commitment to helping organizations responsibly adopt and scale AI." - John Trease, Director of App Innovation & AI Post this

The AI Applications on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization highlights Oakwood's ability to help organizations design, build, and operationalize intelligent applications that leverage Azure AI services, machine learning, and modern cloud-native architectures.

As organizations across industries look to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations, the ability to build scalable, secure AI-driven solutions has become increasingly critical. Oakwood works with clients to modernize existing applications, develop new AI-enabled solutions, and integrate intelligent capabilities across enterprise platforms.

Oakwood delivers a wide range of services to help organizations implement AI-powered solutions, including:

AI Application Development and Integration

Azure AI and Machine Learning Implementation

Application Modernization with AI Capabilities

API Development and Intelligent Automation

Data Platform Integration and Analytics

Through these capabilities, Oakwood helps organizations transform data into actionable intelligence, improve operational efficiency, and create new digital experiences powered by artificial intelligence.

Achieving the AI Applications on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization further reinforces Oakwood's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to innovate with artificial intelligence while maintaining secure, scalable, and well-governed cloud environments.

LEARN MORE about this designation and what it means for our customers.

About Oakwood

Oakwood helps organizations design, build, and manage modern technology platforms across cloud, data, AI, security, and applications.

With a team of experienced engineers and consultants, Oakwood delivers a full range of services including managed services, cloud modernization, data and AI solutions, and application development. Oakwood partners with organizations across industries to help them maximize the value of their technology investments and accelerate digital transformation.

Media Contact

Tim Haaksma, Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., 1 3148243000, [email protected], https://oakwoodsys.com/

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SOURCE Oakwood Systems Group, Inc.