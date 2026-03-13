Oakwood Systems Group Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Support Services

"This designation reflects the strength of Oakwood's engineering team and the trust our clients place in us. Our focus remains on delivering proactive support that helps organizations reduce risk and optimize performance." - Steve Goodman, Sr. Director of Managed Services, Oakwood Systems Group Post this

The Support Services designation highlights Oakwood's ability to help organizations maintain highly available, secure, and optimized environments across Microsoft platforms including Azure, Microsoft 365, Security, Data, and Application platforms.

For more than four decades, Oakwood Systems Group has partnered with organizations across industries to modernize infrastructure, optimize cloud environments, and support mission-critical workloads. The Support Services designation reinforces Oakwood's commitment to helping clients maximize the value of their Microsoft investments through proactive management, strategic guidance, and expert engineering support.

Oakwood provides a broad portfolio of services designed to support organizations throughout their technology lifecycle, including:

Managed Services and Operational Support

Azure Cloud Management and Optimization

Security Monitoring and Compliance

Data Platform and SQL Server Support

Application and Infrastructure Modernization

Through these services, Oakwood helps organizations maintain resilient, secure, and scalable technology environments while enabling innovation and digital transformation.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Support Services further strengthens Oakwood's position as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize their technology platforms while ensuring operational stability and long-term success.

LEARN MORE about this designation and what it means to our customers.

About Oakwood

Oakwood helps organizations design, build, and manage modern technology platforms across cloud, data, AI, security, and applications.

With a team of experienced engineers and consultants, Oakwood delivers a full range of services including managed services, cloud modernization, data and AI solutions, and application development. Oakwood partners with organizations across industries to help them maximize the value of their technology investments and accelerate digital transformation.

Media Contact

Tim Haaksma, Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., 1 3148243000, [email protected], https://oakwoodsys.com/services/managed-services

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SOURCE Oakwood Systems Group, Inc.