Oakwood Systems Group Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Support Services

This recognition underscores Oakwood's deep expertise in Microsoft technologies and commitment to delivering enterprise-grade managed services and support.
ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., a Microsoft Solutions Partner and leading provider of managed services, consulting, and cloud modernization solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Support Services.
This designation recognizes Oakwood's proven ability to deliver high-quality support and operational services across the Microsoft ecosystem. Microsoft awards the Solutions Partner designation to organizations that demonstrate strong technical capabilities, customer success, and consistent delivery of Microsoft-aligned services.
The Support Services designation highlights Oakwood's ability to help organizations maintain highly available, secure, and optimized environments across Microsoft platforms including Azure, Microsoft 365, Security, Data, and Application platforms.
For more than four decades, Oakwood Systems Group has partnered with organizations across industries to modernize infrastructure, optimize cloud environments, and support mission-critical workloads. The Support Services designation reinforces Oakwood's commitment to helping clients maximize the value of their Microsoft investments through proactive management, strategic guidance, and expert engineering support.
Oakwood provides a broad portfolio of services designed to support organizations throughout their technology lifecycle, including:
- Managed Services and Operational Support
- Azure Cloud Management and Optimization
- Security Monitoring and Compliance
- Data Platform and SQL Server Support
- Application and Infrastructure Modernization
Through these services, Oakwood helps organizations maintain resilient, secure, and scalable technology environments while enabling innovation and digital transformation.
The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Support Services further strengthens Oakwood's position as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize their technology platforms while ensuring operational stability and long-term success.
LEARN MORE about this designation and what it means to our customers.
About Oakwood
Oakwood helps organizations design, build, and manage modern technology platforms across cloud, data, AI, security, and applications.
With a team of experienced engineers and consultants, Oakwood delivers a full range of services including managed services, cloud modernization, data and AI solutions, and application development. Oakwood partners with organizations across industries to help them maximize the value of their technology investments and accelerate digital transformation.
Media Contact
Tim Haaksma, Oakwood Systems Group, Inc., 1 3148243000, [email protected], https://oakwoodsys.com/services/managed-services
SOURCE Oakwood Systems Group, Inc.
Share this article