Oasis Experiences Celebrates Second 'Drift Bar' Location at Harbor Lights with VIP Soft Launch and Public Grand Opening

To celebrate the grand opening, marina slip holders, pool & golf members, wedding vendors, local media and team members were invited to a VIP grand opening on Thursday, May 23. This invite-only event included two hours of complimentary bites and drinks. The next day, on Friday, May 24, friends, community members and supporters celebrated the grand opening with live music from He Said She Said and taste tested the new menu for the first time, including popcorn shrimps, traditional hummus and traditional street tacos.

"From the success of Drift Bar at Lighthouse Point, we are excited to unveil a similar concept and menu at Harbor Lights," said Lars Kristiansen, vice president of food and beverage at Oasis Experiences. "While this location will feature traditional staples from the Baltimore menu, patrons can expect a Rhode Island twist with specialties only available at this location."

To learn more about Drift Bar at Harbor Lights and Harbor Lights' other dining options, visit harborlightsri.com/food. For more information on Harbor Lights Marina, please visit harborlightsri.com. For more details on Drift Bar Baltimore, visit driftbaltimore.com. For more details on Oasis Experiences, visit https://oasisexperiences.com/ and follow along on social at @OasisExperiences.

About Oasis Experiences

Oasis Experiences is a leading marina and community management company, operating a portfolio of 50 properties– including marinas, campgrounds, RV parks, service centers, event venues, recreational facilities, restaurants and more. Founded in 2014 and managed by leadership from Disney, Hilton and Norwegian Cruises and the maritime industry; Oasis Experiences is dedicated to transforming communities by combining innovative property management and operational excellence with hospitality driven guest service. With over 700 in-season team members who come from a variety of backgrounds but are united by their passion for hospitality, guests can expect remarkable experiences from the minute they arrive until the moment they depart. Today, Oasis Experiences manages properties across 15 states, caters to over 13,000 guests annually, and was recognized as a 2023 & 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, please visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social @OasisExperiences.

