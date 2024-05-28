Oasis Experiences' Drift Bar to Kick Off Second Season with Sip & Support Fundraising Event for Key Bridge

"We're excited to kick off our season at Drift by celebrating with the local community and supporting the regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize the Key Bridge tragedy," Joel Schlossberg, General Manager of Lighthouse Point Marina. Post this

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, we invite friends, community members and supporters to join us for the celebration of Drift's second summer launch. The event will feature breathtaking views and a live DJ set, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of networking and celebration. Tickets are available for $20 and include two complimentary craft cocktails from Drift Bar. This unique gathering promises to be a highlight of the summer season. Additionally, attendees can enter the Instagram Content contest, tagging @DriftBarBalitmore with their own social content for a chance to win a $500 Drift Bar gift card. Submissions must be made before 7:30 p.m. night of the event, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced by 9:00 p.m.

"This year, we're welcoming back guest-favorite beverage items such as the 'Oasis,' a frozen coconut mojito that continues to be a highlight," said Lars Kristiansen, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Oasis Experiences. "In addition, we're debuting a broad selection of new signature frozen drinks and a variety of beverages available in pitchers, all designed to excite your taste buds and add new flavors to your Drift experience."

To purchase tickets for the event, see here. For more information on Lighthouse Point Marina, visit newlhp.com. To learn more about Drift Bar and its rotating list of events, visit driftbaltimore.com. For more details on Oasis Experiences, visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social at @OasisExperiences.

Oasis Experiences is a leading marina and community management company, operating a portfolio of 50 properties– including marinas, campgrounds, RV parks, service centers, event venues, recreational facilities, restaurants and more. Founded in 2014 and managed by leadership from Disney, Hilton and Norwegian Cruises and the maritime industry; Oasis Experiences is dedicated to transforming communities by combining innovative property management and operational excellence with hospitality driven guest service. With over 700 in-season team members who come from a variety of backgrounds but are united by their passion for hospitality, guests can expect remarkable experiences from the minute they arrive until the moment they depart. Today, Oasis Experiences manages properties across 15 states, caters to over 13,000 guests annually, and was recognized as a 2023 & 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, please visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social @OasisExperiences.

