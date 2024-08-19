Oasis Experiences to Host Inaugural Baltimore BoatFest, the Ultimate Boating Celebration in Baltimore Harbor

"Baltimore BoatFest is more than just an event; it's a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a passion for boating and the water," said Matt Shipman, president of Oasis Experiences. Post this

At the event, guests can enjoy a gourmet buffet featuring a selection of savory dishes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of the Drift Bar, Baltimore's newest cocktail dock inspired by the Mediterranean Coast. Each ticket includes two drinks, allowing attendees to taste Drift Bar's most-famous cocktails throughout the event.

Oasis Experiences slipholders will automatically be upgraded to VIP guests, benefiting from unlimited drinks.

Attendees will have access to boating demonstrations showcasing the latest in boating technology and techniques. Additionally, boaters will have the opportunity to speak with marine experts ready to provide insights and answer questions. Mobtown Brewing will also be offering beer tastings, allowing guests to explore a variety of local brews. Live music by local cover bands, including one of Baltimore's favorites, Roses n' Rust, will entertain guests throughout the evening.

Boaters are encouraged to dock at Lighthouse Point Marina for a special rate of $150/night, which includes two tickets to the event. For those arriving by land, general admission tickets are $50. To purchase tickets or book dockage for the first-ever Baltimore BoatFest, visit https://oasisexperiences.com/boatfest/. For more information on Lighthouse Point Marina, visit newlhp.com. To learn more about Drift Bar and its rotating list of events, visit driftbaltimore.com. For more details on Oasis Experiences, visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social at @OasisExperiences.

About Oasis Experiences

Oasis Experiences is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through guest-centric, high-touch customer experiences. With hundreds of in-season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Experiences manages dozens of properties across the northeast U.S., and was recognized as a 2023 & 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, please visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social @OasisExperiences.

About Lighthouse Point Marina

Lighthouse Point Marina is a newly revitalized marina located on the coast of Baltimore's Canton neighborhood. Managed by Oasis Experiences, Lighthouse Point Marina offers 400 state-of-the-art floating docks that accommodate boats up to 300'. Its comprehensive facilities include a boater's lounge, gym, and Drift Bar, Baltimore's newest cocktail bar inspired by the Mediterranean Coast. With its prime location and unparalleled amenities, Lighthouse Point Marina is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled boating experience.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Oasis Experiences, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://oasisexperiences.com/

SOURCE Oasis Experiences