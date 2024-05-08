Oasis Marinas Chief HR Officer, Evelyn Costa, Honored with Two Industry Leading HR Awards

"Human resources allows me to assist others in realizing their full potential and maximizing talent contributions," said Evelyn Costa, Chief HR Officer at Oasis Marinas. "At the core of my job, I believe in the people and it is heartwarming to know that they believe in me." Post this

Costa's selection as a Leader of Distinction for the 2024 CHRO of the Year Awards affirms her status as a top HR strategist. Under Costa's leadership, she has improved employee satisfaction and retention through the creation of the Oasis Marinas Culture Committee and reinforced social responsibility with the "Empowering Change and Serving with Purpose" slogan. Additionally, Costa was named a C-Executive Finalist for the 2024 South Florida Business & Wealth Prestigious Women's Awards. This award honors the remarkable women of South Florida for their philanthropy, entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership.

"Evelyn is an exceptional teammate whose dedication and commitment to her role as CHRO has always stood out. Her tireless efforts in driving positive change within the company and her focus on fostering a culture of inclusion and growth are truly commendable," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas. "Seeing Evelyn rewarded for her efforts fills me with pride. It shows she's a great leader who inspires others and always aims for the best."

To view the CHRO of the Year Award honorees, visit here. To view the Prestigious Women's Awards honorees, visit here. For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 13 states and catering to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

