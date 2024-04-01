Oasis Marinas Expands Management Portfolio with Serendipity Resort & Campground in Brownsville, TN

The latest addition further amplifies Oasis Marinas' mission to providing unparalleled management services to hospitality properties across the country
BALTIMORE, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Oasis Marinas, a leading marina and hospitality partner with 50 managed properties, announced the expansion of its portfolio by entering into a management agreement with Serendipity Resort & Campground, a versatile vacation destination with glamping, tent and RV campsites. This strategic move represents a notable milestone in Oasis Marinas' journey towards providing exceptional management services to a diverse range of hospitality destinations. Later this year, Oasis Marinas will initiate new yurt construction, fortifying its commitment to expanding and enriching this offering for future seasons.
"Serendipity Resort & Campground is a premier hospitality destination with a variety of world-class amenities, making it the perfect addition to the Oasis Marinas family," said Kenneth Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer at Oasis Marinas. "Our partnership with Serendipity Resort & Campground exemplifies our position as the premier choice not only for marina management but for the comprehensive management of incredible vacation destinations, affirming our commitment to excellence across the entirety of the hospitality sector."
Nestled amidst serene forest landscapes, Serendipity Resort & Campground guests can indulge in a variety of accommodation options tailored for every preference, including furnished yurts ideal for glamping, luxurious cabins, RV sites equipped with full hookups and tent sites. With year-round availability and climate-controlled cabins and yurts, guests are able to immerse themselves in a wealth of outdoor activities. From swimming pools, fishing trails, a 18-hole disc golf course, kayaking, paddle boards, paddle boats, Serendipity Resort & Campground ensures an unforgettable outdoor getaway for individuals and families, The on-site restaurant, Serendipity Bar & Grill, serves up delicious bar food and refreshing beverages, providing guests with the perfect spot to unwind after a day of outdoor activities.
"I am honored to lead the management of Serendipity Resort & Campground under the Oasis Marinas brand," said Michael Gaines, Regional General Manager at Serendipity Resort & Campground. "We're confident that our expertise and dedication will continue to create unforgettable experiences for our guests while maintaining the natural integrity of our property."
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 properties, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 13 states and catering to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining property operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.
