Oasis Marinas Expands Management Portfolio with Serendipity Resort & Campground in Brownsville, TN

"Our partnership exemplifies our position as the premier choice not only for marina management but for the management of incredible vacation destinations, affirming our commitment to excellence across the entirety of the hospitality sector," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas.

Nestled amidst serene forest landscapes, Serendipity Resort & Campground guests can indulge in a variety of accommodation options tailored for every preference, including furnished yurts ideal for glamping, luxurious cabins, RV sites equipped with full hookups and tent sites. With year-round availability and climate-controlled cabins and yurts, guests are able to immerse themselves in a wealth of outdoor activities. From swimming pools, fishing trails, a 18-hole disc golf course, kayaking, paddle boards, paddle boats, Serendipity Resort & Campground ensures an unforgettable outdoor getaway for individuals and families, The on-site restaurant, Serendipity Bar & Grill, serves up delicious bar food and refreshing beverages, providing guests with the perfect spot to unwind after a day of outdoor activities.

"I am honored to lead the management of Serendipity Resort & Campground under the Oasis Marinas brand," said Michael Gaines, Regional General Manager at Serendipity Resort & Campground. "We're confident that our expertise and dedication will continue to create unforgettable experiences for our guests while maintaining the natural integrity of our property."

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 properties, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 13 states and catering to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining property operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

