Oasis Marinas Expands Management Portfolio with Sunset Bay Marina, Located Along Florida's Renowned Treasure Coast

"We prioritize creating boater havens that transcend the conventional boating experience. Sunset Bay Marina, with its idyllic setting along Florida's Treasure Coast, aligns seamlessly with this vision," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. Post this

"We prioritize creating boater havens that transcend the conventional boating experience. Sunset Bay Marina, with its idyllic setting along Florida's Treasure Coast, aligns seamlessly with this vision," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to combine our expertise with Integra's to ensure that it not only becomes a sanctuary for boating enthusiasts but one where maritime passion meets unparalleled excellence."

The marina is owned by Integra Investments, a vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of marinas in key coastal markets. The firm's portfolio includes marinas in the Florida Keys, Miami, Aventura, Tampa, Jensen Beach, and Rhode Island. Sunset Bay Marina marks the seventh property managed by Oasis Marinas.

"We are excited to collaborate once again with Oasis Marinas," said Victor Ballestas, a principal with Integra Investments. "Our companies share a commitment in our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to delivering that to Sunset Bay."

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. To learn more about Integra Investments, visit integrafl.com.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina and hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of more than 55 properties, 8,000 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, food and beverage, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 710 in-season team members who understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners, and boaters face every day, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Oasis Marinas, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://www.oasismarinas.com/

SOURCE Oasis Marinas