Oasis Marinas Expands Management Portfolio with Sunset Bay Marina, Located Along Florida's Renowned Treasure Coast

The newest addition solidifies Oasis Marinas' prominence in the state of Florida, marking its eighth property in the Sunshine State
BALTIMORE, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Oasis Marinas, one of the nation's leading marina hospitality and management partners, announces the expansion of its management portfolio with the addition of a prestigious marina, Sunset Bay Marina. The addition of Sunset Bay Marina reaffirms the company's commitment to expanding its presence in key boating destinations and ensuring the highest standards of quality for boaters.
Nestled on the sparkling deep waters of the St. Lucie River in the heart of Stuart, Fla., Sunset Bay Marina is one of the final stops along the Okeechobee Waterway, catering to local and transient visitors. The new marina boasts 198 slips and 66 moorings and can accommodate boats up to 140 ft in length. While staying at Sunset Bay Marina, boaters can enjoy a wide range of amenities including fueling stations, showers, laundry facilities, and a fully stocked marina store. Additionally, visitors can enjoy premium eats at the two on-site restaurants, Gilbert's Coffee Bar and Sailor's Return.
"We prioritize creating boater havens that transcend the conventional boating experience. Sunset Bay Marina, with its idyllic setting along Florida's Treasure Coast, aligns seamlessly with this vision," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to combine our expertise with Integra's to ensure that it not only becomes a sanctuary for boating enthusiasts but one where maritime passion meets unparalleled excellence."
The marina is owned by Integra Investments, a vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of marinas in key coastal markets. The firm's portfolio includes marinas in the Florida Keys, Miami, Aventura, Tampa, Jensen Beach, and Rhode Island. Sunset Bay Marina marks the seventh property managed by Oasis Marinas.
"We are excited to collaborate once again with Oasis Marinas," said Victor Ballestas, a principal with Integra Investments. "Our companies share a commitment in our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to delivering that to Sunset Bay."
For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. To learn more about Integra Investments, visit integrafl.com.
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas is a leading marina and hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of more than 55 properties, 8,000 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, food and beverage, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 710 in-season team members who understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners, and boaters face every day, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.
