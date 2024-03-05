Oasis Marinas Expands Marina Management Portfolio with Dania Beach Marina in South Florida

Dania Beach Marina is not just a marina; it's a vital cornerstone for residents with a significance that extends beyond its exceptional amenities, serving as a hub for recreation, commerce and connection within the local area." - Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas Post this

This collaboration builds upon the marina's rich history, originally developed by the City of Dania Beach with the support of the Broward County Board of Commissioners. Situated on the scenic IntraCoastal Waterway oceanside in Dania Beach, the marina offers a host of amenities for boaters and visitors alike. The facility features laundry services, a beautiful picnic pavilion equipped with BBQ grills, a fish cleaning station and Bellingham floating concrete docks and pump-out stations at every slip to ensure an enriched boater experience.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Oasis Marinas to our community as we embark on this new journey," said Dania Beach Mayor A. J. Ryan IV. "This partnership marks an exciting chapter for our city, showcasing our vibrant boating culture and enhancing our presence as a premier destination in South Florida. With Oasis Marinas' expertise, I'm confident Dania Beach Marina will continue to thrive, providing exceptional services and experiences for residents and visitors alike."

Oasis Marinas' commitment to prioritizing boaters, along with their innovative approach to marina management and hospitality-focused customer service, is set to bring positive changes to the Dania Beach boating community. Under the leadership of Tyler Girolamo, General Manager, efforts will be concentrated on enhancing grounds maintenance and optimizing network connectivity. Tyler and his team of dedicated marina service associates will maintain a strong on-site presence, ensuring unwavering support for the needs of the boating community.

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information on Dania Beach Marina, visit daniabeachfl.gov/248/Dania-Beach-Marina.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina and hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of more than 50 properties, 10 Food and Beverage outlets, 8,300 slips, hundreds of RV pads across 12 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, food and beverage, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 710 in-season team members that understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners and boaters face everyday, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

Media Contact

Lill Carrion, Oasis Marinas, 1 954-600-8860, [email protected], https://www.oasismarinas.com/

Lindsey Stecki, Oasis Marinas, 1 619-507-5281, [email protected], https://www.oasismarinas.com/

SOURCE Oasis Marinas