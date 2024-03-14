Oasis Marinas Expands Marina Portfolio with Management Agreement for Cape Haze Marina in Charlotte County, Florida

"With offerings ranging from a full-service, poolside cabana to the onsite fuel dock, Cape Haze not only pledges an elevated experience for boaters but also upholds values of excellence — principles that strongly resonate with Oasis Marinas," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas. Post this

With easy access to the Gulf of Mexico, the prestigious boating facility hails itself as Charlotte County's friendliest marina, proudly serving the community for over 20 years. Cape Haze is a full service marina that features 105 wet slips and 175 dry storage bunks equipped with both indoor and outdoor capabilities. Boasting an array of amenities – including a convenient fuel dock, a refreshing pool and spa, a fish cleaning station, several BBQ grills, shower facilities and a fully stocked convenience retail outlet – Cape Haze serves as a hub for various commercial operations. From a boat club and fishing charters to boat tours and marine service operators, Cape Haze caters to a wide range of boating enthusiasts with its diverse range of services.

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information on Cape Haze Marina, visit https://capehazemarina.com/.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 13 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

