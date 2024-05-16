Oasis Marinas Expands Offerings with Diversified Marine Services Acquisition

"This strategic move reflects our dedication to excellence in the marine industry, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents," said Kenneth Svendsen, chief executive officer of Oasis Marinas. Post this

With a reputation for excellence in boat servicing, Diversified Marine Services brings valuable expertise and capabilities to the Oasis Marinas portfolio. The integration of Diversified Marine Services' offerings will enable Oasis Marinas to deliver enhanced value and innovation to its guests, further solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional service and satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to become part of the Oasis Marinas family. As an independent company, we have always been committed to providing outstanding service to our customers," said Rob Sola, president of Diversified Marine Services. "Now, as part of Oasis Marinas, we are excited to continue that tradition of excellence while leveraging our combined strengths to achieve even greater success in the marine industry."

The acquisition was made possible with the support of Burke & Herbert Bank, and Oasis Marinas extends its gratitude to all parties involved in making this partnership a reality.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700+ in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 and 2024 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

About Diversified Marine Services

Established in 1990 and based out of Bert Jabin Yacht Yard in Annapolis, Diversified Marine Services provides the most comprehensive, in-house yacht service offering in the Chesapeake Bay region. With a growing team currently at 50 people and 26 service vehicles, DMS has experts across every marine trade. They have multiple locations in Annapolis and Baltimore, 12,500 sq. ft of workshop/office space, two restoration facilities, and a store with 1000's of parts in stock. Bay Shore Marine is the regions leader in marine engine sales and service and is now the mechanical division of Diversified Marine. For more information visit diversifiedmarineservices.com

