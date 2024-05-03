Oasis Marinas Expands to Texas with Latest Management Partnership, JMK5 Marina

"JMK5 Marina is the perfect fit for our expansion into Texas, thanks to its prime location on Clear Lake and the marina's outstanding amenities," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas. Post this

JMK5 Marina is a full service marina with immediate access to Galveston Bay. Located just outside of Houston, JMK5 Marina features 331 wet slips and a range of amenities including a beautiful swimming pool, a covered deck to relax or read, a BBQ and picnic area and more. The marina is a popular destination for both tourists and the many boaters that call Clear Lake home. Known for its boardwalk and proximity to Houston, Kemah offers a lively atmosphere with a rich history as a commercial shrimping town turned leisure destination.

"Oasis Marinas' reputation for enhancing the boating experience aligns perfectly with our goals,"said Jerome Karam, CEO & Founder of JMK5 Holdings. "With Oasis Marinas, we believe our marina will continue to be a premier destination on Clear Lake."

JMK5 Marina is owned by JMK5 Marina, LLC, a subsidiary of JMK5 Holdings. With this addition, Oasis Marinas now manages operations in 15 states. For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information about JMK5 Marina, visit jmk5marina.com/.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 13 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

