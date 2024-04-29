Oasis Marinas Introduces Inaugural Hospitality Award, Honoring Fernandina Harbor Marina for 2023

"The hospitality award] reflects the marina's outstanding service and positive impact on our community, and we're proud to have such a dedicated team representing Fernandina Beach," said Chargie George, City Manager of Fernandina Beach. Post this

The GM Summit Committee took into account several factors to select the winner, focusing on the quality of services provided, community engagement and environmental sustainability. Fernandina Harbor Marina stood out for its exceptional performance across these criteria, achieving over 500 five-star reviews on various platforms, including Google and Snag-A-Slip. The marina's ability to maintain exceptional guest satisfaction, support the local community and promote sustainability was instrumental in its selection for the award.

"The recognition of Fernandina Harbor Marina with the 2023 Hospitality Award is a significant milestone for our city," said Chargie George, City Manager of Fernandina Beach. "It reflects the marina's outstanding service and positive impact on our community, and we're proud to have such a dedicated team representing Fernandina Beach."

Fernandina Harbor Marina offers an array of amenities, making it a popular choice among boaters and visitors traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway. The marina offers spacious docking facilities, an on-site restaurant, a boaters lounge and more. Its combination of amenities and scenic waterfront ensures a welcoming experience for all boaters.

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information about Fernandina Harbor Marina, visit fernandinaharbormarina.com/.

Oasis Marinas is a leading marina hospitality and management partner, operating a portfolio of 50 marinas, 8,300 slips, and hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 700 in season team members who understand all aspects of the boater experience, boaters and marina customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and customer experience at Disney, Hilton, and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

