Oasis Marinas Welcomes Living Classrooms Marina to its Management Portfolio with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

"Our commitment to the community revolves around Living Classroom's goal of fostering a dynamic environment where hands-on, 'learning by doing' programs empower our youth with practical skills," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas. Post this

Michael Beatty of Beatty Development

of Beatty Development Steve Bountress , Living Classrooms Foundation Executive Director Historic Ships in Baltimore

, Living Classrooms Foundation Executive Director Historic Ships in Tyree Brown of the Living Classrooms Foundation

of the Living Classrooms Foundation Nick Mosby , Baltimore City Council President

, Baltimore City Council President Kristen Fidler , Maryland Department of Natural Resources Assistant Secretary

"The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a pivotal moment for the Baltimore waterfront, uniting the community and esteemed local leaders to expand resources towards Living Classrooms' mission," said Kenneth Svendsen, CEO of Oasis Marinas. "At Oasis Marinas, our commitment to the community revolves around Living Classroom's goal of fostering a dynamic environment where hands-on, 'learning by doing' programs empower our youth with practical skills, ignite their curiosity and instill the values of leadership and teamwork - all while safeguarding the ecosystems of the Chesapeake Bay."

Living Classrooms Marina is owned by Living Classrooms Foundation, an organization that provides access to more equitable education, workforce, health and wellness opportunities. Located along the Baltimore Harbor, in the Harbor Point neighborhood, the marina offers an unmatched boating experience with a variety of amenities and easy access to Baltimore's exciting attractions. The marina has 29-slips that are able to accommodate boats up to 50 feet in length and features brand new docks. Boaters have the added benefit of knowing their support contributes to the incredible mission of Living Classrooms Foundation.

"This brand new marina is replacing Living Classrooms Foundation's 30 year-old marina facility. The new marina has modern amenities and improved capacity to accommodate larger vessels. As a part of our commitment to maritime workforce development, Living Classrooms Foundation is expanding their maritime training program, opening up a host of employment opportunities at Baltimore's marinas," said James P. Bond, president and CEO of Living Classrooms. "With Oasis Marinas as our partner, we look forward to setting new standards of service and creating lasting memories for all who visit."

For more details on Oasis Marinas, visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas. To learn more about Oasis Marinas' marina management services visit, yourmarinaoursystem.com. For more information on Living Classrooms, visit livingclassrooms.org.

About Oasis Marinas

Oasis Marinas one of the nation's leading marina hospitality and management partners, operating a portfolio of more than 55 properties, 8,000 slips, hundreds of RV pads across 15 states and caters to over 13,000 guests annually. Oasis Marinas has been reimagining marina operations since 2014. As experts in marina management, facilities management, hospitality, business development, human resources, 5-star dining experiences, corporate finance, and marketing, the Oasis team is dedicated to elevating the boater experience through boater and guest-centric high-touch customer experiences. With over 711 in season team members that understand the challenges boat owners, marina owners and boaters face everyday, customers can expect remarkable adventures from bow to bye. Today, Oasis Marinas is recognized as a 2023 Great Place to Work and is managed by leadership previously overseeing hospitality and CX at Disney, Hilton and more. For more information, please visit oasismarinas.com and follow along on social at @OasisMarinas.

About Living Classrooms Foundation

Living Classrooms is currently engaging with over 8,500 students throughout their target investment zones, regional locations, and dedicated community hubs. Beyond this, they are welcoming and enlightening 63,000 students and families of all age groups aboard their seven majestic historic ships. These vessels are more than just maritime landmarks; they actively enrich the region's educational and cultural landscape as the fabric of the Inner Harbor. Each year, they transform into interactive classrooms for thousands of students and beckon a multitude of tourists, deeply impacting the local community. Their commitment doesn't end there; more than 400 adults are reaping the benefits of their comprehensive workforce development programs driving toward sustainable job- placement in our communities.

Media Contact

Lilly Carrion, Oasis Marinas, 1 9546008860, [email protected], https://www.oasismarinas.com/

SOURCE Oasis Marinas