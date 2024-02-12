OATI HUB™ Successfully Goes Live for Transmission Scheduling Solution

OATI HUB™ successfully goes live for our customers. OATI HUB™ is the powerful, secure portal for access to all OATI applications.
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce the successful transition of OATI HUB™ for access to webSmartTag®, the industry's leading transmission scheduling solution. This transition has been in the works for several years across multiple teams here at OATI. It is the first North America-wide, energy industry solution that incorporates the security of Single Sign-On (SSO), the ease of direct, secure access to Customer Support, with the speed of interacting through the Chat functionality.
We sincerely appreciate our customers' engagement and cooperation across the past several weeks in support of this roll-out. Their efforts contributed heavily to making this a success.
OATI HUB™ is the secure, powerful, yet easy-to-use portal that moves the industry to the security of Single-Sign-On (SSO). OATI HUB™ is a powerhouse of features, including secure messaging, a 24*7 Live Chat Facility with an OATI Help Desk for immediate support and resolution on any issue, and more.
"OATI HUB™ is another step towards delivering top-notch solutions with greater security across such a broad industry base, while providing maximum ease of use to our customers," said Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO.
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact
