OATI HUB™ Successfully Goes Live for Transmission Scheduling Solution

OATI HUB™ is the secure, powerful, yet easy-to-use portal that moves the industry to the security of Single-Sign-On (SSO). OATI HUB™ is a powerhouse of features, including secure messaging, a 24*7 Live Chat Facility with an OATI Help Desk for immediate support and resolution on any issue, and more.

"OATI HUB™ is another step towards delivering top-notch solutions with greater security across such a broad industry base, while providing maximum ease of use to our customers," said Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India.

