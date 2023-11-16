OATI Named as Significant Player Operating in the Global Microgrid Energy Management Software Market

OATI GridMind® is the field proven, advanced microgrid management system that enables customers with on-site generation to control their own energy production, significantly reducing overall energy costs, and achieving a higher degree of reliability and resiliency. Post this

"OATI GridMind® is the field proven, advanced microgrid management system that enables customers with on-site generation to control their own energy production, significantly reducing overall energy costs, and achieving a higher degree of reliability and resiliency," explained Linda Stevens, OATI Senior VP and Strategy Officer for Smart Utilities and Smart Cities. "This sophisticated and flexible system orchestrates and continually controls microgrid resources to maintain reliable operations on and off the grid."

OATI GridMind® was also recently featured in a New York Times article related to Heron's Nest in North Carolina, a microgrid based residential environment village, in a piece highlighting how miniature power grids are providing cost-effective and reliable power to community residents across the country. Read the article by clicking here.

About OATI

OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.

OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Mary Brown, Open Access Technology International, Inc., 763-201-2000, [email protected], www.oati.com

SOURCE Open Access Technology International, Inc.