OATI Ready to Welcome Industry Experts at Energy Conference 2023

OATI Convenes Energy Industry Leaders This Month in Las Vegas for 27th Annual Energy Conference
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is excited to welcome energy industry leaders and collaborators to the 2023 OATI Energy Conference. This year's theme is "Energy To Innovate." The event runs from Wednesday through Friday, October 18-20 at the iconic Wynn Resort in Las Vegas. OATI's leading Energy experts will present the best solutions to capture the complete value of energy resources for a more sustainable, cost-effective, and ever-on power grid.
"The Energy Conference is the bedrock event for all of us here at OATI, and we're once again ready to host the people who keep our lights on," says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. "Our event will highlight empowering utilities to better serve customers during the energy transition to a smarter, decarbonized and decentralized power grid. This will be our best conference yet, and you'll not want to miss it."
A quick glimpse into the Energy Conference this year includes:
- Energy Innovation Keynote Sessions with real use cases
- An Exclusive Executive and Leadership Track
- Learning Corners for Q&A and open discussion
- Smart Technology Insights on future impacts on utilities
The grid as we know it is more complex—enabling different types of grid services, energy trading opportunities, and reduced carbon-based energy supply advancements. Our SMEs will discuss how these changes will impact grid operations.
OATI's Energy Conference is packed with engaging demonstrations, focus groups, case studies and keynote addresses. The three-day event will feature discussion sessions on topics such as:
- Expanding the boundaries of typical wholesale and distribution practices
- Navigating regulatory influences from FERC, NAESB and regional/markets
- Preparing for the future grid
- Managing generation/load shift impacts on customers, and even cities
- Connecting utilities and cities with micro grids, EV charging and other technologies
- Customizing OATI solutions to work best for you and other "you tell us" events
The grid's future is coming. Registration for current and potential customers is found here and will remain open through October 18th.
