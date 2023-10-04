OATI Ready to Welcome Industry Experts at Energy Conference 2023

"Our event will highlight empowering utilities to better serve customers during the energy transition to a smarter, decarbonized and decentralized power grid. This will be our best conference yet, and you'll not want to miss it." Tweet this

A quick glimpse into the Energy Conference this year includes:

Energy Innovation Keynote Sessions with real use cases

An Exclusive Executive and Leadership Track

Learning Corners for Q&A and open discussion

Smart Technology Insights on future impacts on utilities

The grid as we know it is more complex—enabling different types of grid services, energy trading opportunities, and reduced carbon-based energy supply advancements. Our SMEs will discuss how these changes will impact grid operations.

OATI's Energy Conference is packed with engaging demonstrations, focus groups, case studies and keynote addresses. The three-day event will feature discussion sessions on topics such as:

Expanding the boundaries of typical wholesale and distribution practices

Navigating regulatory influences from FERC, NAESB and regional/markets

Preparing for the future grid

Managing generation/load shift impacts on customers, and even cities

Connecting utilities and cities with micro grids, EV charging and other technologies

Customizing OATI solutions to work best for you and other "you tell us" events

The grid's future is coming. Registration for current and potential customers is found here and will remain open through October 18th.

