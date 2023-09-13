OATI Secures Platinum Sponsorship for NISC Member Information Conference '23

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 NISC Member Information Conference (MIC), bringing together stakeholders from across the energy industry.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 NISC Member Information Conference (MIC), bringing together stakeholders from across the energy industry.

"We are so pleased to be the Platinum Sponsor of this event in support of our Partner, NISC," says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. "OATI looks forward to showcasing our innovative webSmartEnergy® DERMS through a series of demonstration, and collaborating with the diverse collection of other NISC members."