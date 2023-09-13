OATI Secures Platinum Sponsorship for NISC Member Information Conference '23

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 NISC Member Information Conference (MIC), bringing together stakeholders from across the energy industry.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2023 NISC Member Information Conference (MIC), bringing together stakeholders from across the energy industry.
"We are so pleased to be the Platinum Sponsor of this event in support of our Partner, NISC," says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. "OATI looks forward to showcasing our innovative webSmartEnergy® DERMS through a series of demonstration, and collaborating with the diverse collection of other NISC members."
OATI will be at booth 412, where we'll be featuring our award-winning DERMS solution. OATI experts will explain DERMS and its criticality as the world shifts away from fossil-based fuels in favor of renewable energy. As this energy transition advances, DERMS has become mission critical to Distribution Operations.
As NISC's first partner in its DERMS Integration Partner Program, OATI has integrated our innovative webSmartEnergy® DERMS with NISC's Marketing solution, Multi-Channel Messenger, Meter Data Management and SmartHub.
"OATI is excited to directly engage with NISC members to begin conversations about the future of DERMS in our industry," adds Mokhtari.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact [email protected].
