Oberon Securities Advises Keens Steakhouse in Sale Transaction

Oberon Securities acted as exclusive advisor to Keens Steakhouse in the sale transaction.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oberon Securities, a New York-based middle market investment banking firm, acted as exclusive advisor to Keens Steakhouse in the sale transaction announced yesterday.

With more than 70 senior bankers serving businesses across the country and around the world, Oberon is one of the fastest growing New York City based middle-market investment banking firms. Its clients benefit from the market credibility associated with the firm's longstanding relationships with many of the nation's largest and most prestigious institutional investors. Oberon's approach has generated numerous long-term, multi-transaction client engagements and attracted investment bankers who have spent their careers working with middle-market companies.

