OBIC 1100 Approved for Potable Water Applications by Israel Institute of Standards

BRYAN, Ohio, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OBIC, a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection, announced today that its flagship product, OBIC 1100, has received certification from the Israel Institute of Standards for use in potable water applications.

OBIC 1100 is already NSF-61 certified in the U.S., and the product's proven safety and performance played a key role in facilitating the rigorous testing and approval process in Israel. The Israel Institute of Standards mirrors the testing and performance protocols used in the U.S., ensuring that OBIC 1100 met stringent safety and material requirements.

"This approval opens the door for OBIC to offer municipalities and water utilities in Israel a reliable, long-lasting solution for rehabilitating potable water structures," said Dustin Schlachter, Chief Visionary Officer, OBIC. "It's a significant milestone in OBIC's ongoing mission to expand its global footprint and provide long-lasting infrastructure rehabilitation solutions worldwide."

The Israel Institute of Standards is the country's official body for standardization, testing, certification, and quality assurance. Operating under the Ministry of Economy and Industry, it plays a critical role in safeguarding public health and safety, enhancing industrial efficiency, and promoting global trade compliance.

With the Israel Institute of Standards' approval, OBIC 1100 can now be specified for use in tanks, pipes, and other structures requiring protective coatings in potable water environments. Backed by a 10-year warranty, OBIC 1100 offers utilities a trusted, cost-effective option for infrastructure renewal without the need for complete replacement.

For more information about OBIC's certified installer located in Israel, please visit www.rootex.co.il/.

About OBIC

OBIC is a leading innovator in advanced lining solutions for infrastructure rehabilitation and protection. OBIC specializes in providing cutting-edge products that safeguard and extend the lifespan of municipal and industrial infrastructure. Our mission is to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that address the most challenging corrosion and structural issues faced by wastewater systems, water tanks, manholes, and other critical structures. Learn more about the OBIC advantage at: www.obicproducts.com.

