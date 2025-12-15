ObjectiveHealth Expands Clinical Research Network with Acquisition of Piedmont Research Partners

"I'm genuinely excited to be a part of ObjectiveHealth and the opportunity they will bring in helping us expand and excel in the clinical research field in the coming years." Commented Dr. Amit Shah, Principal Investigator and Co-Founder. Post this

PRP brings a 15-year legacy of excellence in clinical research and specializes in Phase II–IV clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas, including Cardiology, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, GI and Immunology.

"I'm genuinely excited to be a part of ObjectiveHealth and the opportunity they will bring in helping us expand and excel in the clinical research field in the coming years."

Commented Dr. Amit Shah, Principal Investigator and Co-Founder.

Brenda Sprinkle, Co-founder and Sub Investigator stated "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with ObjectiveHealth. Having spent many years in research, primarily building sites from the ground up, I'm energized by the chance to elevate our site by uniting our strong foundation with ObjectiveHealth's exceptional capabilities."

Led by Nick Dason, SVP and Chief of Staff, this acquisition marks the first for ObjectiveHealth Clinical Research. "We're thrilled to welcome Piedmont Research Partners into the ObjectiveHealth network. Our time with the Piedmont Team has made it clear that they have built an exceptional research site with a deep commitment to the Indian Land, SC community."

Steve Clemons, CEO of ObjectiveHealth stated "The partnership with Dr. Shah and Mrs. Sprinkle represents a pivotal step in strategic scale at ObjectiveHealth. The combination of Piedmonts' proven expertise with Objective's platform capabilities enhances confidence that together we will deliver greater value to patients, providers and sponsors."

About ObjectiveHealth

ObjectiveHealth partners with healthcare providers and sponsors to deliver innovative, patient-centric clinical trials. By leveraging advanced technology and operational excellence, ObjectiveHealth is redefining the clinical research experience for patients, providers, and sponsors alike.

About Vitruvian Partners

Vitruvian Partners is a global growth-focused investor with offices across London, Miami, San Francisco, Stockholm, Munich, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Singapore, and Shanghai. Vitruvian focuses on dynamic situations characterized by rapid growth and change across asset-light industries. Vitruvian has over $20 billion of active funds which have backed many global winners and leaders in their sectors, including CRF Health, Medison Pharma, DeepIntent, Just Eat, Arrive, Skyscanner, Wise, Global-e, CFC, and Darktrace. Further information can be found at www.vitruvianpartners.com.

