ObjectiveHealth Rebrands GI Select Site to Expand Trial Access

ObjectiveHealth has rebranded GI Select Health Research in Richmond, VA, as ObjectiveHealth Clinical Research, expanding access to clinical trials beyond legacy liver disease. The site will continue delivering high-quality, patient-centered research with enhanced capabilities through ObjectiveHealth's national platform.
RICHMOND Va., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ObjectiveHealth, a leader in point-of-care clinical research, has rebranded GI Select Health Research in Richmond, Virginia, as ObjectiveHealth Clinical Research. This expansion of our Richmond location continues the purpose of bringing clinical trials to subjects. The lack of local access remains a significant hurdle to patient participation in research, and this rebrand reflects the expansion of therapeutic growth outside the legacy liver disease in Richmond. The Richmond site has been a trusted leader in gastroenterology (GI) research. Now operating under the ObjectiveHealth name, the site will continue to offer high-quality, patient-centered clinical trials while gaining access to enhanced resources, technology, and expanded therapeutic areas through ObjectiveHealth's nationwide platform.
"This rebrand reflects our mission to provide more access for patients to more clinical trials options within our footprint," said Steve Clemons, CEO of ObjectiveHealth.
ObjectiveHealth's model brings clinical trials into real-world care settings by partnering with physicians across the U.S. The Richmond team will remain in place and continue working closely with local providers to connect patients to cutting-edge treatments.
Sponsors will benefit from the site's proven track record and ObjectiveHealth's technology-enabled approach to trial design, patient matching, and data quality.
ObjectiveHealth is a leading research provider that own and operates a national network of clinical research sites focused on point-of-care research delivery. While partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations on one side, and pharmaceutical companies and CROs on the other side, ObjectiveHealth establishes an advanced infrastructure for research programs as a natural extension of patient care. The company takes an innovative approach that aims to improve patient outcomes by identifying clinical trial options for patients and their physicians at the point of care. Utilizing proprietary AI-driven technology and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the facilitation of clinical trial recruitment and conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and practice partners while providing broader care options for patients. With over 20 partnered programs across 16 states, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of its healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit objective.health.
