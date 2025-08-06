ObjectiveHealth Rebrands GI Select Site to Expand Trial Access

"This rebrand reflects our mission to provide more access for patients to more clinical trial options within our footprint." Post this

ObjectiveHealth's model brings clinical trials into real-world care settings by partnering with physicians across the U.S. The Richmond team will remain in place and continue working closely with local providers to connect patients to cutting-edge treatments.

Sponsors will benefit from the site's proven track record and ObjectiveHealth's technology-enabled approach to trial design, patient matching, and data quality.

About ObjectiveHealth:

ObjectiveHealth is a leading research provider that own and operates a national network of clinical research sites focused on point-of-care research delivery. While partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations on one side, and pharmaceutical companies and CROs on the other side, ObjectiveHealth establishes an advanced infrastructure for research programs as a natural extension of patient care. The company takes an innovative approach that aims to improve patient outcomes by identifying clinical trial options for patients and their physicians at the point of care. Utilizing proprietary AI-driven technology and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the facilitation of clinical trial recruitment and conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and practice partners while providing broader care options for patients. With over 20 partnered programs across 16 states, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of its healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit objective.health.

