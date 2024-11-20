ObjectSecurity Releases BinLens 3.0 for Advanced Binary Vulnerability Analysis

BinLens™ takes a groundbreaking approach, leveraging advanced symbolic binary-level analysis to detect hidden and unpublished vulnerabilities, including memory-safety violations. Its superior detection accuracy dramatically lowers false-positive rate sets it apart from traditional tools. Post this

BinLens™ is a bold evolution from ObjectSecurity OT.AI Platform™ 2.x, delivering a revolutionary approach to binary vulnerability analysis. Engineered to effortlessly uncover zero-day vulnerabilities with cutting-edge accuracy and minimal false positives, BinLens™ is designed for both IT and OT/ICS environments.

Leveraging advanced automation, BinLens™ streamlines traditionally labor-intensive tasks such as symbolic analysis, static analysis, disassembly, and decompilation. Unlike conventional tools that focus solely on known vulnerabilities, BinLens™ offers a proactive defense, providing organizations with unmatched flexibility through its versatile deployment options.

Conventional cybersecurity methods—such as network scans, SBOMs, and source code reviews—often fall short, detecting only known vulnerabilities and leaving critical gaps. BinLens™ takes a groundbreaking approach, leveraging advanced symbolic binary-level analysis to detect hidden and unpublished vulnerabilities, including memory-safety violations and other undefined behaviors. Its superior detection accuracy and dramatically lower false-positive rate set it apart from traditional tools.

Key Features of BinLens™ Include:

Memory Safety Detection: Identifies unsafe writes like weak pointers, stack overflows, and heap overflows to prevent data corruption, crashes, or unauthorized access.

Control Flow Risk Mitigation: Detects vulnerabilities that allow user-controlled instruction pointers, safeguarding against arbitrary code execution.

Array and String Violation Identification: Highlights issues such as out-of-bound array indices and externally controlled string vulnerabilities, protecting sensitive program data.

Cryptographic Analysis: Evaluates encryption schemes, embedded keys, and entropy to uncover potential weaknesses in cryptographic defenses.

Comprehensive Vulnerability Detection: Goes beyond published vulnerabilities, scanning for over 18,000 CVEs specific to OT/ICS binaries and nearly 140 CWEs across 30 CPU architectures.

Integrated Automation: Combines tasks like disassembly, decompilation, and delta analysis into a unified "single pane of glass," automating workflows traditionally requiring expert manual effort.

Compliance Support: Maps to standards like NIST 800 and ISA/IEC 62443, helping organizations meet security and regulatory requirements.

Flexible Deployment Options: Supports both on-premises (including Kubernetes clusters) and cloud environments, catering to the needs of DoD, government, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Serving a Broad Range of Users:

Red Teams, Reverse Engineers, Threat Hunters, and Vulnerability Researchers: Accelerate workflows and gain deeper insights.

DevSecOps Engineers, QA Testers , and Developers: Detect vulnerabilities missed by source code analysis and integrate findings into DevSecOps pipelines.

, and Developers: Detect vulnerabilities missed by source code analysis and integrate findings into DevSecOps pipelines. Operators, Procurement Teams: Mitigate supply chain risks by analyzing software during procurement, deployment, and patching, including legacy devices.

Availability

BinLens™ 3.0 is officially available starting today, November 15, 2024. Organizations can obtain the latest version directly from ObjectSecurity or through our network of authorized partners. For more information on licensing options or to schedule a demo, please visit ObjectSecurity BinLens at https://objectsecurity.com/binlens.

About ObjectSecurity

ObjectSecurity LLC is a trusted leader in solving complex, evolving cybersecurity and supply chain risk challenges that threaten national security and critical operations. Specializing in advanced cybersecurity solutions for both IT and OT/ICS systems, ObjectSecurity focuses on automating and streamlining security processes. With innovative tools like BinLens™, the company empowers organizations to proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities at their core—within software code and data.

ObjectSecurity's holistic, proactive approach is designed to prevent cyberattacks and minimize production downtime across critical industries, including military defense, municipal smart cities, public and private transportation, energy, wastewater treatment, power utilities, manufacturing, and life sciences.

With over two decades of experience, ObjectSecurity has been a trusted provider of cybersecurity and supply chain risk management solutions to U.S. defense and federal agencies. Today, these cutting-edge technologies are commercially available to government and private sector organizations.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ObjectSecurity is a privately held company with a global presence.

For more information, visit

BinLens™ https://objectsecurity.com/binlens

ObjectSecurity https://objectsecurity.com

Media Contact

Dan Mathews, ObjectSecurity LLC, 1 6505153391, [email protected], https://objectsecurity.com

SOURCE ObjectSecurity LLC