Observability Adoption Remains Nascent With Only 10% of Orgs Using 'Full Observability' -- Logz.io Survey

"You'd be hard pressed to find an organization today that does not have some intention or wish to have a robust observability strategy," explained Asaf Yigal, co-founder and CTO of Logz.io. "However, as the data reveals, we're still in the very early stages of adoption and implementation, with only a small fraction of organizations that know how to use full-stack observability to focus their engineering time and attention on the business objectives that are most critical to the organization."

Yigal said that in addition to lacking full visibility across logs, metrics, traces and other core elements of fully realized observability, most organizations are still chasing alerts driven by imprecise technical drivers, versus undertaking a strategic, business-informed approach.

"Clearly, there is an enormous opportunity to help more organizations use observability tools to cut through the noise and focus on what really matters to their customers," continued Yigal. "We must also address the 'lack of knowledge' challenge by leveraging AI-driven capabilities to simplify and drastically improve the DevOps user experience for novices and experts alike. The mandate of the observability industry is to empower far-too-busy tech teams to move beyond simply monitoring and chasing alerts to instead spend their valuable time on addressing Service Level Objectives to impact the business's bottom line."

Additional Highlights from the 2024 Observability Pulse Report

Costs are forcing organizations to adapt and evolve their observability practices, with 52% of respondents saying they're trying to gain better visibility into their monitoring costs, up from 36% a year ago.

MTTR keeps trending in the wrong direction, with 82% of Pulse respondents saying their MTTR during production incidents was over an hour, up from 74% in the 2023 survey, 64% in 2022, and 47% in 2021.

When asked about the challenges of running Kubernetes in production, monitoring/troubleshooting was noted as the top challenge in 2024 by 40% of respondents. Security was second at 37%, and networking was third at 33%.

Over three-quarters of respondents (76%) said adoption of OpenTelemetry (OTEL) or OTEL-centric tooling was at least somewhat important to their overall observability strategy.

Many organizations are trying out a platform engineering model — one where a single group enables observability for other teams. Eighty-seven percent (87%) of respondents said they're using at least some form of this model, with 10% saying they're planning to adopt a shared services model like this.

The 2024 Observability Pulse survey compiles data from 500 respondents from organizations across the globe. Respondents comprise a wide range of IT professionals, with titles ranging from developer and DevOps engineer to senior and chief IT executives.

