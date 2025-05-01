ObserveID Achieves SOC 2 Type II for Converged Identity Security SaaS Offering, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

"This milestone reflects our deep commitment to building a secure, reliable, and trustworthy NextGen Identity Security platform for our customers. Security and compliance are foundational to our mission of helping organizations protect and govern access across complex hybrid environments." Post this

"This milestone reflects our deep commitment to building a secure, reliable, and trustworthy NextGen Identity Security platform for our customers," said Axay Desai, CEO at ObserveID. "Security and compliance are foundational to our mission of helping organizations protect and govern access across complex hybrid environments."

The SOC 2 Type II attestation, issued by an independent CPA registered with the AICPA, confirms that ObserveID meets the stringent Trust Services Criteria. As a trusted vendor, Kratikal (https://kratikal.com/ ) supported ObserveID throughout the process by assisting in the design, implementation, and ongoing maintenance of the operative effectiveness of controls. A business may be audited against any combination of these principles. During the audit process, all controls are examined by a CPA to ensure compliance with the AICPA trust principles.

With this achievement, ObserveID assures customers that their identity and systems data are handled with the highest level of care and compliance.

ObserveID empowers organizations with real-time identity intelligence & orchestrated actions, automated access controls, and end-to-end governance across on-premises and cloud environments. The SOC 2 attestation builds on its continued investment in best-in-class security practices and innovation. For customers and partners, this milestone means even greater confidence in the resilience and reliability of the ObserveID platform.

To learn more about ObserveID's commitment to security and compliance, visit www.observeid.com/trust-hub

About ObserveID:

ObserveID is a human-friendly identity security platform designed for dynamic, digital-first enterprises. With real-time observability, intelligent policy enforcement, Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), and seamless automation, ObserveID empowers security and IAM teams to modernize access without compromising control.

Sperry Bilyea, ObserveID, 1 9495534854, [email protected], www.observeid.com

