ObserveID Achieves SOC 2 Type II for Converged Identity Security SaaS Offering, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

ObserveID has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, proving its commitment to enterprise-grade security, compliance, and customer trust. This milestone showcases the strength of ObserveID's modern identity platform—built for confidence, control, and continuous protection.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ObserveID, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access management solutions, is proud to announce that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II attestation, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to data security, operational integrity, and instilling customer trust.
SOC 2 is an industry-standard compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for evaluating a company's ability to process, store, and manage data and align with best practices. SOC 2 Type II certification is a must-have for organizations who are serious about their data protection measures. The "Type II" designation serves as a symbol of trust and transparency and is awarded only after a rigorous audit over an extended period, usually 6 to 12 months, validating both the design and operational effectiveness of a company's security controls. The resulting report demonstrates that the business's security controls meet or exceed the requirements established by the AICPA. Please refer: https://www.aicpa-cima.com/topic/audit-assurance/audit-and-assurance-greater-than-soc-2
"This milestone reflects our deep commitment to building a secure, reliable, and trustworthy NextGen Identity Security platform for our customers," said Axay Desai, CEO at ObserveID. "Security and compliance are foundational to our mission of helping organizations protect and govern access across complex hybrid environments."
The SOC 2 Type II attestation, issued by an independent CPA registered with the AICPA, confirms that ObserveID meets the stringent Trust Services Criteria. As a trusted vendor, Kratikal (https://kratikal.com/ ) supported ObserveID throughout the process by assisting in the design, implementation, and ongoing maintenance of the operative effectiveness of controls. A business may be audited against any combination of these principles. During the audit process, all controls are examined by a CPA to ensure compliance with the AICPA trust principles.
With this achievement, ObserveID assures customers that their identity and systems data are handled with the highest level of care and compliance.
ObserveID empowers organizations with real-time identity intelligence & orchestrated actions, automated access controls, and end-to-end governance across on-premises and cloud environments. The SOC 2 attestation builds on its continued investment in best-in-class security practices and innovation. For customers and partners, this milestone means even greater confidence in the resilience and reliability of the ObserveID platform.
To learn more about ObserveID's commitment to security and compliance, visit www.observeid.com/trust-hub
About ObserveID:
ObserveID is a human-friendly identity security platform designed for dynamic, digital-first enterprises. With real-time observability, intelligent policy enforcement, Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), and seamless automation, ObserveID empowers security and IAM teams to modernize access without compromising control.
Media Contact
Sperry Bilyea, ObserveID, 1 9495344854, [email protected], www.observeid.com
