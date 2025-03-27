ObserveID and ASB Infotech Announce Partnership to Modernize and Transform Identity Security Management

"Collaborating with ObserveID allows us to deliver advanced identity management solutions, reinforcing our commitment to security, efficiency, & innovation," said Aman Rustagi, IT Partner & Director at ASB Infotech. "Together, we're redefining how organizations monitor, manage, & secure identities." Post this

Enhance Cybersecurity: Deploy AI-driven IAM solutions that continuously monitor, detect, and respond to identity-related access risks in real time.

Automate and Orchestrate Identity Processes: Streamline, certify, and orchestrate Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM) and access assurance, ensuring operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cyberinsurability.

Integrate Seamlessly: Experience rapid deployment and significant cost savings via our advanced AppConnector Library, which now includes Epic™ for Healthcare clients. Quickly and easily connect to multiple identity, password & authorization entitlement 'Sources of Truth', including MFA/SSO, HR, Directory Services, ITSM platforms, Password Vaults, ERP solutions, Healthcare/EHR, and legacy applications.

Future-Proof Systems: Equip organizations with an evolutionary NextGen IAM orchestration platform, which is purpose-built to handle enterprise-wide Identity & Access Management, continuous monitoring, entitlements, access enforcement, workflows, and compliance reporting that meet the demands of rapidly evolving digital environments.

Quote from ObserveID Leadership: "Our new partnership with ASB Infotech marks an exciting milestone in our mission to revolutionize identity management," said Ric Weeks, Chief of Channel & Alliance Ops at ObserveID. "By combining our AI-driven solutions with ASB Infotech's proven advisory and healthcare expertise, we're delivering the next generation of Identity Modernization services and empowering enterprises to tackle access management challenges with greater confidence and agility."

Quote from ASB Infotech Leadership: "Collaborating with ObserveID allows us to offer advanced identity management solutions that align with our commitment to driving security, efficiency, and innovation for our clients," said Aman Rustagi, IT Partner and Director at ASB Infotech. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how organizations monitor, manage, and secure identities in today's complex digital landscape."

About ObserveID: We're an evolutionary provider of AI-powered Identity Security, Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions designed to help organizations achieve smarter, more secure identity management. With a focus on identity intelligence, zero-trust access management, automation, and compliance, ObserveID empowers businesses to manage access, mitigate risks, and streamline operations. www.ObserveID.com

About ASB Infotech: Our organization is built on strong pillars of integrity, honesty, and perse,verance led by talented individuals whose goal is to provide optimum solutions to problems in various sections of the IT Services Industry. The company caters to client services across Business and Technology needs in Financial, Retail, Insurance, Educational, E-Commerce, Security, Medical/Pharmaceutical domains, leveraging the latest IT products and AI-driven solutions. www.ASBInfotech.com

