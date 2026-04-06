ObserveID Named Winner of Four Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2026

"Most of the industry is still layering AI onto fragmented identity systems. We chose a different path, building intelligence directly into the identity foundation from the ground up," said Axay Desai, Founder and CEO at ObserveID. Post this

Hot Company- Identity Access Management

Market Innovator- Identity Security

Transformational Cybersecurity- Identity Governance & Access Management

Visionary- AI Security and Compliance

The recognition highlights ObserveID's approach to identity security, one that moves beyond static governance and fragmented controls to deliver continuous observation, visibility, and accountability across the identity layer.

"Most of the industry is still layering AI onto fragmented identity systems. We chose a different path, building intelligence directly into the identity foundation from the ground up," said Axay Desai, Founder and CEO at ObserveID. "Visibility Intelligence is about more than observation. It is about continuous understanding, real-time control, and accountability at the point where identity decisions are made. As AI becomes embedded in every identity workflow, organizations need security that is proactive, explainable, and continuously adaptive. This is the foundation upon which we created the ObserveID platform."

Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor companies that demonstrate innovation, market relevance, and a clear ability to address real-world cybersecurity challenges. Winners are selected by a panel of CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who evaluate submissions based on independent review of company materials and market variables.

The four-category sweep reflects the breadth of ObserveID's platform, spanning access management, identity governance, and AI-driven security, unified under a single principle: identity must be continuously observed, not just periodically reviewed.

ObserveID joins a distinguished group of global winners recognized for delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions. The full list of winners is available at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About ObserveID

ObserveID is redefining identity security through visibility intelligence, the ability to continuously observe identity behavior, detect anomalies, and surface risk in real time. By building intelligence directly into the identity foundation, ObserveID helps organizations move beyond periodic governance and static controls toward a more proactive, explainable, and accountable model of identity security. Learn more at www.observeid.com.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's fourteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Submissions are open to startups, early-stage, later-stage, and public companies in the information security space with a unique and compelling value proposition.

Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature, and other market variables. Cyber Defense Magazine maintains a flexible philosophy to identify innovative players with new and unique technologies, rather than simply the companies with the most customers or the most money in the bank. The magazine is always asking, "What's Next?" and is looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Media Inquiries

ObserveID Media Inquiries

Contact: Richard weeks, Chief, Business & Corporate Development

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (617) 794-3021

Website: https://observeid.com/

CDM Media Inquiries

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Media Contact

Richard Weeks, ObserveID, 1 (617) 794-3021, [email protected], https://observeid.com

SOURCE ObserveID