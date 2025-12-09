ObserveID Strengthens Leadership Bench With Addition of Industry Veterans Ed Pascua and Nishant Kaushik as Strategic Advisors

"ObserveID is solving identity's biggest challenge—visibility—with a unified, cloud-native platform powered by intelligent automation. Their thoughtful use of AI and orchestration will transform how organizations govern access, reduce risk, and modernize identity at speed." Post this

Ed Pascua is a widely respected leader in cybersecurity and identity, bringing more than 20 years of experience advising enterprises and building high-impact industry communities. As the Founder of CyberRisk Alliance, he created one of the sector's leading platforms for cybersecurity intelligence, research, and curated executive events. Ed is also a U.S. military veteran and long-time ISSA contributor, grounding his leadership in discipline, security, and collaboration. His career includes senior roles at GuidePoint Security, Simeio, Deloitte, and Saviynt, where he led strategic partnerships, consulting services, and GTM execution. At ObserveID, Ed will advise on enterprise strategy, partner acceleration, and strengthening market presence.

"Organizations don't have time for multi-year identity projects," said Ed Pascua. "ObserveID has built a platform that actually keeps up — converged, intelligent, and implementable in weeks. It's the right solution at the right time, and I'm excited to help accelerate its growth."

Nishant Kaushik: Informing Product Vision & Identity Intelligence Innovation

Nishant Kaushik is widely recognized as one of the most influential thinkers in the global identity community. With leadership roles spanning Oracle, Identropy, and Uniken, he has spent two decades architecting the frameworks and governance models that shape modern identity programs. Nishant will advise ObserveID on product strategy, architecture, and AI-driven identity intelligence, including expansion of the company's Observational Behavior Intelligence (OBI) capabilities.

"ObserveID is tackling the biggest challenge for the identity industry - visibility - with a platform that is unified, cloud-native, and powered by intelligent automation rather than just plain dashboards," said Nishant Kaushik. "By deliberately and thoughtfully applying the technologies of the future like AI and orchestration, they will fundamentally change how organizations govern access, manage risk, and modernize identity at speed."

Advancing ObserveID's Mission in Identity Modernization

With both advisors onboard, ObserveID reinforces its momentum as the industry's fastest-moving identity platform — accelerating AI-driven automation, unified identity visibility, audit-ready compliance reporting, measurable ROI, and clear modernization pathways, while strengthening ObserveID's thought leadership and expanding its presence across the global identity community.

"Ed and Nishant are two of the top respected voices in identity," said Axay Desai, CEO of ObserveID. "Their combined leadership across governance, architecture, and enterprise adoption will accelerate our mission to give organizations a single, intelligent platform for identity security and modernization."

ObserveID continues to expand rapidly across the enterprise and mid-market, supported by an ecosystem of global partners, integrators, and advisors committed to delivering the next era of identity governance and automation.

