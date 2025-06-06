ObserveID Unveils NextGeneration Epic™ Connector to Advance Secure, Standards-Based Identity Integration in Healthcare

Healthcare organizations rely on Epic™ for life-critical operations, & identity governance can't afford to be a bottleneck," said Sri Palle, CPO at ObserveID. Our Epic™ connector automates identity processes securely & efficiently without disrupting system stability or compliance." Post this

"Healthcare organizations rely on Epic™ for life-critical operations, and identity governance can't afford to be a bottleneck," said Sri Palle, Chief Product Officer at ObserveID. "Our Epic™ connector ensures identity processes are secure, efficient, and fully automated - while preserving system stability and compliance."

Key Benefits of the Epic Connector:

NextGeneration Epic™ Connector powered by the latest FHIR and HL7 standards—delivering intelligent, secure, and compliant integration across healthcare environments

Automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflows purpose-built for Epic™ to ensure accurate and timely identity lifecycle management

Real-time access provisioning and deprovisioning for Epic™ users to prevent delays and reduce access risk

Fully automated Epic™ access certification campaigns and audit-ready reporting to simplify compliance

No-code configuration through ObserveID's flexible connector framework—rapidly deploy and adapt without custom scripting

AI-driven identity insights for faster, smarter auditing and streamlined compliance processes

ObserveID's Connector Framework: Built for Scalability

The Universal Connector Framework (UCF) is a unique standard feature and allows ObserveID customers to integrate with virtually any application, cloud, or on-premise using a modular, browser-based automation approach. From HR systems to legacy application platforms, ObserveID's UCF framework enables rapid time-to-value via low-code integration and configuration without requiring custom development and lowering the total cost of ownership.

The ObserveID UCF framework empowers IT and security teams to:

Quickly extend IAM automation across the entire tech stack

Visualize and control access across multiple systems from a single pane of glass

Accelerate onboarding and offboarding to reduce risk and workload

About ObserveID

ObserveID is a converged identity security platform that simplifies governance, automates access, and delivers real-time observability across identity systems. Designed for modern enterprises, ObserveID integrates IAM, IGA, PAM, Identity Threat Management, and CIEM capabilities into one intelligent platform.

For more information, visit www.observeid.com or contact [email protected]

