ObserveID Unveils NextGeneration Epic™ Connector to Advance Secure, Standards-Based Identity Integration in Healthcare

ObserveID has announced the launch of its new Epic™ Connector, designed to help healthcare organizations automate identity lifecycle management and strengthen security without disrupting critical clinical systems. Powered by the latest FHIR and HL7 standards, the connector enables seamless, real-time integration between ObserveID and Epic™, one of the most widely used EHR platforms. Included at no additional cost, it offers automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflows, access certifications, and AI-driven insights to reduce risk, enhance compliance, and simplify governance across complex healthcare environments.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ObserveID, a leader in modern identity security and governance, today announced the launch of its Epic™ application connector, further strengthening its Universal Connector Framework library and expanding its support for healthcare organizations looking to modernize identity access management (IAM) without disrupting critical clinical systems.
The new connector is included at no additional charge and enables seamless integration between ObserveID and Epic Systems, one of the most widely used electronic health record (EHR) platforms in North America. By automating identity lifecycle management across Epic™, ObserveID helps healthcare providers improve compliance and governance, reduce manual efforts, and enforce secure access to patient data.
"Healthcare organizations rely on Epic™ for life-critical operations, and identity governance can't afford to be a bottleneck," said Sri Palle, Chief Product Officer at ObserveID. "Our Epic™ connector ensures identity processes are secure, efficient, and fully automated - while preserving system stability and compliance."
Key Benefits of the Epic Connector:
- NextGeneration Epic™ Connector powered by the latest FHIR and HL7 standards—delivering intelligent, secure, and compliant integration across healthcare environments
- Automated Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflows purpose-built for Epic™ to ensure accurate and timely identity lifecycle management
- Real-time access provisioning and deprovisioning for Epic™ users to prevent delays and reduce access risk
- Fully automated Epic™ access certification campaigns and audit-ready reporting to simplify compliance
- No-code configuration through ObserveID's flexible connector framework—rapidly deploy and adapt without custom scripting
- AI-driven identity insights for faster, smarter auditing and streamlined compliance processes
ObserveID's Connector Framework: Built for Scalability
The Universal Connector Framework (UCF) is a unique standard feature and allows ObserveID customers to integrate with virtually any application, cloud, or on-premise using a modular, browser-based automation approach. From HR systems to legacy application platforms, ObserveID's UCF framework enables rapid time-to-value via low-code integration and configuration without requiring custom development and lowering the total cost of ownership.
The ObserveID UCF framework empowers IT and security teams to:
- Quickly extend IAM automation across the entire tech stack
- Visualize and control access across multiple systems from a single pane of glass
- Accelerate onboarding and offboarding to reduce risk and workload
About ObserveID
ObserveID is a converged identity security platform that simplifies governance, automates access, and delivers real-time observability across identity systems. Designed for modern enterprises, ObserveID integrates IAM, IGA, PAM, Identity Threat Management, and CIEM capabilities into one intelligent platform.
For more information, visit www.observeid.com or contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Sperry Bilyea, ObserveID, 1 (949) 534-4854, [email protected], www.observeid.com
SOURCE ObserveID
Share this article