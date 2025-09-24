ObserveID Unveils OBI, Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework - Ushering in the Next Generation of Identity Security

"Intelligence has always been core to ObserveID platform," said CEO Axay Desai. "With Obi, we're enabling real-time decisions, autonomous workflows, and contextual intelligence with full data control - the first proof of what deeper AI-IAM integration makes possible." Post this

Obi: The First Agentic AI Assistant Purpose-Built for Identity Security

Obi is an intelligent teammate within the ObserveID platform that interprets natural language, makes contextual decisions, and automates identity actions in real time. Unlike traditional IGA tools that rely on periodic reviews and manual steps, Obi empowers organizations to ask questions, get structured responses with remediation options, automate Joiner-Mover-Leaver (JML) workflows, enforce Separation of Duties (SoD) and policy controls, prioritize certifications with AI-driven risk scores, and quickly query ObserveID documentation through a built-in assistant.

Driven by Observability and Behavioral Intelligence

Obi continuously tracks entitlements, policy violations, identity changes, and peer behavior to build a real-time behavioral graph for every identity. This observability layer powers Obi to detect identity drift and access anomalies, flag risky combinations and privilege escalation early, predict access risk using behavioral baselines, and surface explainable decisions grounded in observable context. For enhanced security, Obi runs fully within ObserveID's secure architecture, with no external AI calls or data exposure, and is available in public or private cloud - ideal for regulated industries requiring full control.

Why It Matters

The convergence of generative and agentic AI with behavioral observability enables context-aware access decisions based on live behavior, real-time policy enforcement across hybrid environments, and autonomous governance that adapts and scales without sacrificing control. Identity management isn't just more intelligent, it's also becoming self-aware.

Availability

Obi will be generally available next month across all ObserveID editions. Organizations can pre-register for early access and schedule live demos at - www.observeid.com/demo .

About ObserveID

ObserveID is a converged identity security platform that unifies Identity Visibility and Intelligence Platform (IVIP), Identity Access Management (IAM), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Identity Threat Detection Response (ITDR) into one intelligent solution. It simplifies governance, automates access, and delivers real-time observability across hybrid environments.

With its AI Framework and flagship assistant Obi, ObserveID is redefining identity security, helping organizations govern smarter, respond faster, and stay ahead of risk without compromising control or privacy.

