Observer Names The TASC Group One of The Nation's Top Nonprofit PR Firms

The nonprofit communications and public relations firm was acknowledged for its work with social advocacy and progressive causes and campaigns

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Observer recognized The TASC Group, a nonprofit communications and public relations firm, as one of the nation's Top PR Firms for Nonprofits and Causes. The Top PR Firms for Nonprofits & Causes list is part of Observer's annual 2024 Power Series and highlights PR agencies that work for the greater good within the nonprofit and social justice sectors.

For over two decades, The TASC Group has provided comprehensive communications services to a broad spectrum of cause-driven clients spanning the nonprofit, philanthropic and social justice spaces. The agency has been responsible for some of the nation's highest-profile social justice campaigns and is proud to serve some of the most distinctive voices in social advocacy.

"Our team is incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the Top PR Firms for Nonprofits and Causes by Observer," said Rida Bint Fozi, president and partner at The TASC Group. "Progressive values and social justice are the bedrock of our agency, and our team is lucky to work with so many impactful organizations advancing progressive causes around the nation. This recognition is an acknowledgment of our client successes over the past year as well as the extraordinary work of our talented staff."

The TASC Group has received consistent recognition for excellence in nonprofit communications and cause-driven PR. In 2023, Business Insider named TASC one of the top 15 boutique PR firms. Also in 2023, the Financial Times listed TASC as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America and Inc. named TASC one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. In 2023, City & State named Rida Bint Fozi on their New York Political PR Power 75 list. In 2018, the company received a PR Power 50 Award from Observer. To date, TASC has won 26 PRSA Big Apple Awards, three Corporate Social Responsibility Awards from PR Daily, two PRSA Silver Anvil Awards and one Shorty Social Good Award.

Some of The TASC Group's most notable clients have included Trayvon Martin's family and legal team, the Heather Heyer Foundation and a consortium of asbestos litigation lawyers representing victims of Johnson & Johnson and Georgia Pacific. Some of TASC's other social justice clients include The Eagle Academy Foundation, United Way of New York City, The David Lynch Foundation, Destination Tomorrow and Oyate Group.

Media interested in learning more about The TASC Group should contact Kyle McIntyre at [email protected] or (646) 639-1379.

About The TASC Group

The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service nonprofit communications and public relations firm. TASC was built on a foundation of progressive values and a passion for public service, which are reflected in the work that TASC does for client partners every single day. The company exists to help make a meaningful difference for nonprofit organizations, social advocacy causes and campaigns, and mission-driven businesses that are committed to building stronger communities and making the world a better place. TASC's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet galas, SEO and digital marketing, online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com.

SOURCE The TASC Group