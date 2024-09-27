Observo AI, the AI-Powered Telemetry Data Pipeline, Joins the Azure Marketplace

Observo AI, the AI-powered security and observability telemetry pipeline is now available on Azure Marketplace.
FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Observo AI, a pioneer in creating security and observability data pipelines powered by Artificial Intelligence, today announced a partnership with Microsoft and the availability of Observo on Azure Marketplace. This will make it easier for Azure customers to quickly adopt Observo to help control costs, manage data sprawl, boost productivity, and identify and resolve critical incidents faster.
Customers can now deploy Observo AI at speed while benefiting from Azure's trusted and secure infrastructure, as well as its global commercial footprint. Availability on the Azure Marketplace will enable seamless purchasing and invoicing, with customers able to use their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) to purchase Observo AI.
"Many of our customers who have moved to Azure are experiencing a huge increase in telemetry data sent to analytics platforms by Security and DevOps teams. Expenditures on tools like Microsoft Sentinel are increasing at an untenable pace," said Ricky Arora, Co-Founder and COO of Observo AI. "Azure Cloud customers now have access to Observo AI through the Azure Marketplace to optimize this data, route it to Sentinel or any other analytics tool, and save as much as 50% on security costs."
"Observo AI, available on the Azure Marketplace, offers a solution for Microsoft Azure and Sentinel customers struggling with the relentless growth of security data," said Jatinder Mann, CEO of Cetark, a cyber security services company specializing in Microsoft Security portfolio. "Observo AI empowers Security teams to optimize costs, speed incident response, and ensure robust security and compliance with a seamless, fast, and easy purchase option through the Azure Marketplace."
About Observo AI
Observo AI was created to help solve the biggest telemetry data problems. Observo helps reduce security costs by 50% or more while resolving incidents more than 40% faster. Our AI-Powered Observability Pipeline helps break-free from static, rules-based pipelines. Observo automates security and observability with a pipeline that constantly learns and improves. Minimize risks, enhance visibility, protect sensitive data, and stay in compliance with Observo AI.
