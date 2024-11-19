Observo AI, the AI-Powered Telemetry Data Pipeline, Welcomes David Young as Chief Revenue Officer

David Young Joins AI-Powered Security and DevOps Data Start-up, Observo AI as it's first CRO
FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Observo AI, a pioneer in creating security and observability data pipelines powered by Artificial Intelligence, is excited to announce the addition of David Young as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over 20 years of experience in driving growth and leading high-impact sales and customer success teams, David brings a wealth of expertise in scaling transformative technologies across the enterprise landscape.
David joins Observo AI from his most recent role as CRO at Gradle, where he played a pivotal role in driving go to market strategy and revenue growth for a range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to high-growth technology companies . His impressive track record spans critical areas such as AIOps, Security, DevOps, and Observability—domains central to Observo AI's mission of revolutionizing data-driven insights to protect and empower enterprises.
"We're thrilled to welcome David Young to Observo AI," said Gurjeet Arora, CEO of Observo AI. "David's strategic vision and extensive experience in our industry make him the perfect leader to drive our growth and expand our impact. With his guidance, we're poised to empower more organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling stronger security, operational efficiency, and resilience."
David's appointment underscores Observo AI's commitment to expanding its market reach and strengthening its leadership in AI-powered data optimization for security and DevOps teams. His deep industry knowledge and passion for building high-performing teams will support Observo AI's growth trajectory as it continues to deliver next-generation AI-driven data pipeline solutions to customers around the world.
About Observo AI
Observo AI provides advanced observability solutions powered by artificial intelligence, enabling organizations to manage complex data pipelines with ease. Focused on helping enterprises improve security and IT operations, Observo AI's platform is designed to enhance visibility, streamline processes, and reduce operational risk. Observo AI is hiring across Sales, Engineering and Marketing. See the Careers Page for more information.
