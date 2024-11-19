Observo AI, the AI-Powered Telemetry Data Pipeline, Welcomes David Young as Chief Revenue Officer

Observo AI, a pioneer in security and observability data pipelines powered by AI, is excited to announce the addition of David Young as its CRO. With 20+ years of experience in leading high-impact sales teams, David brings a wealth of expertise in scaling transformative technologies. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome David Young to Observo AI," said Gurjeet Arora, CEO of Observo AI. "David's strategic vision and extensive experience in our industry make him the perfect leader to drive our growth and expand our impact. With his guidance, we're poised to empower more organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling stronger security, operational efficiency, and resilience."

David's appointment underscores Observo AI's commitment to expanding its market reach and strengthening its leadership in AI-powered data optimization for security and DevOps teams. His deep industry knowledge and passion for building high-performing teams will support Observo AI's growth trajectory as it continues to deliver next-generation AI-driven data pipeline solutions to customers around the world.

About Observo AI

Observo AI provides advanced observability solutions powered by artificial intelligence, enabling organizations to manage complex data pipelines with ease. Focused on helping enterprises improve security and IT operations, Observo AI's platform is designed to enhance visibility, streamline processes, and reduce operational risk. Observo AI is hiring across Sales, Engineering and Marketing. See the Careers Page for more information.

