Observo AI, the AI-Powered Telemetry Pipeline Welcomes Brendan Dalpe as Founding Solutions Engineer

"Brendan's exceptional expertise in building telemetry pipelines and his passion for unlocking the value of observability data align perfectly with Observo AI's mission to empower Security and DevOps teams with transformative solutions." – Gurjeet Arora, CEO of Observo AI Post this

Brendan previously worked as a Cyber Security Engineer in a Fortune 250 Enterprise, performed numerous installations of Splunk Enterprise as a Professional Services engineer, and spent three years as a Solutions Engineer at Cribl during explosive growth and was pivotal in architecting large-scale implementations. Brendan has worked with various companies, from small startups to large corporations, helping them architect and deploy their observability pipelines, transforming mountains of data into deep visibility and achieving significant returns on their investment. He is a passionate technologist with experience in cloud and containerization and enjoys writing code whenever he can.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brendan Dalpe to Observo AI as our Founding Solutions Engineer," said Gurjeet Arora, CEO of Observo AI. "Brendan's exceptional track record in building telemetry pipelines, leveraging security and observability tools, and harnessing cloud technology makes him an ideal addition to our team. His passion for helping organizations unlock the value of their data aligns perfectly with Observo AI's mission to deliver transformative solutions for our Security and DevOps teams."

Brendan Dalpe's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Observo AI as we continue to strengthen our leadership in AI-powered telemetry pipelines. His extensive expertise and proven success in guiding organizations to maximize the value of their data will enable us to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater impact for our customers. By adding Brendan to our team, Observo AI reinforces its commitment to empowering Security and DevOps teams with cutting-edge solutions that drive visibility, efficiency, and results in today's data-driven world.

For more information on why Brendan chose to join Observo AI, read his blog article, "Why I joined Observo AI"

About Observo AI

Observo AI provides advanced DevOps and Security data solutions powered by artificial intelligence, enabling organizations to manage complex data pipelines with ease. Focused on helping enterprises improve security and IT operations, Observo AI's platform is designed to accelerate threat hunting, route telemetry data to anywhere, and add more data sources while controlling costs.

Media Contact

Bryan Turriff, Observo AI, 1 5014129978, [email protected], www.observo.ai

SOURCE Observo AI