OC Register's 30th Annual Best of Orange County Poll Names CNI College as #1 Nursing School

CNI College is at The Top of the People's Choice List for the Second Straight Year

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNI College has been named the #1 Nursing Higher Education College in the 30th Annual People's Choice - Best of Orange County by the OC Register. CNI College has been a foundation of postsecondary education in Southern California for close to 30 years. The school offers professional career training in nursing and health science fields, including a Vocational Nursing BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN-to-BSN Completion Program, and Master of Science in Nursing.

Founded by Jim and Colleen Buffington, CNI College is situated right in the center of Orange County. The 52,000-square-foot campus and instructional facility are designed to resemble a hospital and feature a range of high-tech equipment and resources for over 1,000 students. With access to supplemental tools such as the Library Information Resources Network and the St. Joseph Hospital Burlew Medical Library, CNI College is leading the way in advanced medical education and health science in the region.

"At CNI College, we are proud to be voted as the best nursing school in Orange County, said Colleen Buffington," co-owner of CNI College. "Our faculty and staff are renowned for their excellence and commitment to providing superior education in the heart of healthcare. We also give back to the local community with annual volunteer efforts from our students and staff. Students and professors come to CNI College because of our unique approach to healthcare education, and we all thrive in connecting with the local community. Thank you, Orange County Register readers, for once again choosing CNI College as the best nursing school in Southern California. We could not have done it without all of you!"

About CNI College

CNI College, based in Orange County, is a provider of Nursing & Health Science education. CNI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). CNI College offers six (6) distinct career programs; Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), RN to BSN, Vocational Nursing (VN), AOS Surgical Technology, and AOS MRI Technology. Each of these programs is designed to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, competencies, and professional education necessary to achieve their desired diploma and or license and assist the graduates in becoming gainfully employed in their chosen field. The CNI College Student Services Department provides the necessary resources like skills coaching, job fairs, mentoring, and career guidance to help students fulfill their dreams. To find out more about CNI College programs, contact CNI College at (888) 985-5908 or visit the website at www.cnicollege.edu.

